International Business Awards® Honor Global Leaders At 2024 Ceremony In Istanbul

(MENAFN- B2Press) Over 3,600 nominations from 62 nations competed in the 21st annual prestigious event celebrating excellence in the workplace

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – The world's leading organizations and individuals were honored on October 11, 2024, at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye during the 21st Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs). Commonly referred to as“the for the workplace,” the IBAs spotlight outstanding achievements in the global business community.

This year's ceremony, hosted in the vibrant city of Istanbul, celebrated 2024's best and brightest, selected from over 3,600 nominations across 62 nations and territories. Winners of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Awards were chosen by an esteemed panel of more than 300 executives, recognizing excellence across various business categories such as management, customer service, human resources, marketing, and technology. As the ceremony was held in Türkiye this year, many accomplished Turkish organizations were named as winners and attended the gala event.

More than 450 Stevie Award winners and their guests attend the award gala. 130 organizations from around the globe were honored at the ceremony and presented with their Stevie Awards.

2024 Top Stevie Award Winners from Türkiye represented at the gala include:

Halkbank of Istanbul, Turkey, was in attendance and stood out with 18 Stevie Awards, highlighting the institution's continued innovation in banking services, digital transformation, and customer service. They won 11 Gold, 5 Silver, and two Bronze Stevie Awards which is an impressive feat. Judges described one of their winning nominations with a comment“Halkbank demonstrates leadership by way of their program that enables more women to enter the workforce and create equal opportunities for all.”

Atos Türkiye IT & Consulting, Atos Customer Services, and AgeSA won 10 Stevie Awards. Atos Türkiye serves as a systems integrator and service provider, delivering innovative IT services in Managed Services, BPO, Consulting and Systems Integration, Big Data, and Security. Judges exclaimed“Exceptional international expansion with seamless relocation, impressive growth, and maintained service quality, demonstrating strategic excellence in challenging circumstances.”

pladis of Istanbul was also a big winner with seven Stevie Awards. pladis places its employees at the forefront of all the practices it develops and attaches great importance to both white-collar and blue-collar training in its factories. pladis won in categories for Education Technology Solutions, Human Resources, and Business Technology Solutions.

SOCAR Türkiye, with investments exceeding $18 billion, leads as Turkey's largest integrated industry owner and top foreign investor, won five Stevie Awards in categories for Business Technology Solutions, Company of the Year – Energy, Achievement in Finance, and more.

Other big winners at the ceremony

with multiple Stevie Awards included BELBİM AŞ, Istanbul, Turkey, BORUSAN, Istanbul, Türkiye, CarrefourSA, Istanbul, Türkiye, Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Taipei City, Taiwan, Cathay United Bank, Taipei, Taiwan, Condé Nast, New York, NY, HCLSoftware, London, England, Mang Inasal and DDB Philippines, Metro Manila, Philippines, MONLOVE, Quebec, Canada, Safaniya Offshore Producing Department - SOfPD - Saudi Aramco, Tanajib, Saudi Arabia, Sandoz AG, Basel, Switzerland, TELUS, Vancouver, BC, Canada, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA, Watsons Türkiye, Istanbul, Türkiye.

Michael Gallagher, Executive Chairman and Founder of the Stevie Awards, praised the winners, "Every year, we are impressed by the ingenuity, perseverance, and creativity of the global business community. The 2024 winners exemplify the drive to lead in a complex and competitive world, setting new standards for achievement."

About the International Business Awards®: Now in its 21st year, the International Business Awards is the world's only all-encompassing international business competition. Open to organizations of all sizes and industries, the awards recognize accomplishments in areas like new products, management, marketing, public relations, and more. A full list of this year's winners can be found at

Looking Ahead to 2025: Nominations for the 2025 IBAs will open in February, giving organizations another opportunity to showcase their outstanding contributions to global business.

For additional information please visit

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022