Chennai Rains: Tamil Nadu's Capital Soaked As Torrential Showers Sweep Across The City Watch


10/30/2024 5:00:34 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai rains: Tamil Nadu's capital witnessed torrential showers on Wednesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai predicted,“Partly cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain” on October 30. The RMC forecasted wet spells until November 5.

Live Mint

