Elon Musk, the tech mogul known for his outspoken views, has raised eyebrows with his recent comments on AI development. At a in Riyadh, Musk expressed worry about the rise of AI systems with progressive leanings. He argued that AI should prioritize truth-seeking over correctness.



Musk's statements come at a time when he's closely associated with Donald Trump's campaign. This connection adds a layer of complexity to his critique of AI bias. He cited an example involving Google's Gemini AI, claiming it prioritized misgendering over nuclear war.



Musk's claim about Gemini's response was reportedly contradicted, but the credibility of fact-checkers is not always guaranteed. Given Musk's expertise in the tech industry, his warnings about AI risks, including potential dystopian scenarios, should be taken seriously and prompt further independent investigation.







The entrepreneur also shared his predictions for AI's rapid advancement. He suggested that within a few years, AI could match and surpass human capabilities across all domains. This forecast aligns with his previous warnings about AI's potential existential threat to humanity.



Musk's vision extends to the proliferation of humanoid robots. He predicts a future where robots outnumber humans by a significant margin. This scenario, according to Musk, could lead to an era of abundance, albeit with significant societal changes.

Musk's Concerns Over Progressive A.I. Bias Spark Debate on Technology's Future

Musk's comments have sparked debate in tech circles. Some praise his candor, while others question the accuracy of his claims. Regardless, his statements underscore the ongoing discussions about AI ethics and development.



Current A.I. language models's left-leaning bias has been confirmed by others. David Rozado, a researcher from Otago Polytechnic and the Heterodox Academy, explored the political orientations of 24 leading LLMs.







His study , published in PLoS ONE, included OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and Twitter's Grok.



He employed 11 different tests to assess these models' political leaning . Surprisingly, the results consistently revealed slight left-leaning tendencies across all models.



Rozado remarked on the remarkable uniformity of results across various organizations' LLMs.

