Mannarino Shocks Paul At Paris Masters Sinner Out With 'Virus'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Frenchman Adrian Mannarino rose to the occasion in front of a home crowd on Monday as he beat world number 12 Tommy Paul at the indoor Paris Masters.

Mannarino, ranked 58th, won 6-3, 7-5 at the Bercy Arena to move into a second-round match against either Zizou Bergs of Belgium or French veteran Richard Gasquet.

Paul's hopes of qualifying for the end-of-season Masters in Turin in November evaporated as a result of the unexpected defeat.

World number 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas emerged from a tricky start to beat Roberto Carballes Baena 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and move into the second round.

Later, Sinner announced he has withdrawn from the event due to an "intestinal virus".

Sinner, assured since mid-October of finishing the year top of the rankings for the first time in his career at the age of 23, has been replaced in the draw by Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who was drafted in from qualifying.

Cazaux will face either his compatriot Corentin Moutet or American Ben Shelton in his second round opener yesterday.

Organisers said Sinner was "suffering from an intestinal virus contracted before he arrived in Paris".

The major objective at the end of his season, the Masters in Turin, which brings together the eight best players of the year, is scheduled for November 10-17.