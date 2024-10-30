Argo Rannamets Appointed As The New Member Of The Management Board Of Enefit Green

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Enefit Green has appointed Argo Rannamets as a Member of the Management Board. Rannamets will take up the role of the Chief Officer, responsible for the company's daily financial management, financing opportunities, and planning. His three-year term begins January 31, 2025.

Argo Rannamets has over 20 years of experience in finance. Since November 2023, he has served as a board member and CFO of Ekspress Group. From 2021 to 2023, he co-founded the startup KWOTA, which provides carbon offsetting mechanisms. Between 2010 and 2021, he worked at the waste management group Ragn-Sells, where he held the role of the CFO for the Estonian operations and managed various business units across Eastern Europe and Sweden at the group level.

Rannamets holds a master's degree in Financial and Management Accounting from Tallinn University of Technology. He serves on the management boards of Leven Nordic OÜ, Magere OÜ, Samsala OÜ, and AS Ekspress Grupp and is a supervisory board member of Delfi Meedia AS and AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus.

Argo Rannamets does not hold any shares in Enefit Green AS.

The term of Veiko Räim, former CFO and Member of the Management Board of Enefit Green, ended on September 24, 2024.

The Management Board of Enefit Green also includes Juhan Aguraiuja, Chairman of the Management Board, Innar Kaasik, responsible for production, and Andres Maasing, responsible for developments.









Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of 2023, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 515 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.