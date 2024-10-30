Jordan Condemns New Israeli Massacre Targeting Residential Building In Beit Lahia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) – The of Foreign and Expatriates has strongly condemned and denounced the recent massacre perpetrated by Israeli forces, which targeted a residential building in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.This attack resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds, with many still missing under the rubble, constituting a blatant violation of international law and a systematic disregard for the lives of Palestinians amid a complete absence of international accountability for the war crimes committed against them.The ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian al-Qudah, emphasized that Israel's ongoing violations against Palestinians and serious breaches of international law and international humanitarian law reflect a global failure to strictly enforce international legal standards. This situation exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Gaza Strip, which has endured continuous Israeli aggression for over a year.He added that the persistent impunity and lack of effective accountability encourage Israel to continue these violations, further increasing the suffering of the Palestinian people.Additionally, Al-Qudah underscored that this systematic policy persists under the cover of international silence and the inaction of the global community in taking serious steps to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza.The spokesperson called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate and effective action to stop the ongoing Israeli violations and the war crimes and acts of genocide being committed against the Palestinian people.