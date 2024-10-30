Martyrs, Wounded As Occupation Forces Attack Tents In Deir Al-Balah, Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli military carried out another attack on tents of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip at dawn Wednesday.

The occupation forces shelled tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in both Khan Younis in southern Gaza and Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, resulting in several martyrs and wounded.

Meanwhile, several Palestinians were martyred after the occupation shelled a house in Khan Younis.

The Israeli occupation's brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 2023 has left more than 143 thousand martyrs and wounded, and over 10 thousand missing, amidst massive destruction and famine, in one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.

