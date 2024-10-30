Qatar's First-Ever Dedicated Neurovision Rehabilitation Services Unveiled

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant step towards enhancing patient care, Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has introduced Qatar's first dedicated neurovision rehabilitation services designed to address the needs of both adult and paediatric patients with vision impairments caused by neurological conditions such as neurodevelopmental disorders, stroke, and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

This initiative aligns with HMC's strategic vision to provide excellence in service delivery and patient experience, as envisioned in Qatar's Third National Development Strategy. Vision impairments are common in neurological disorders, with global research showing that approximately 73 percent of stroke survivors and 74 percent of TBI patients experience some form of neurovision deficit.

In children, Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI) is also prevalent, particularly among those with neurological conditions, occurring at a rate of 10 per 10,000 population. These impairments can have a debilitating impact on patients, limiting their ability to perform daily tasks and significantly affecting their quality of life.

Patients with neurovision impairments often report seeing double, experiencing blurry vision, difficulties perceiving one side of their visual field or frequently knocking over objects. Unfortunately, these symptoms are often overlooked due to limited understanding of neurovision rehabilitation.

Recognising the urgent need for a specialised service, the Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services at HMC, under the leadership of Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief for Rehabilitation, Long-Term, and Geriatric Care, and Lead of Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services has launched this initiative.

Dr. Hanadi emphasised,“We currently lack a comprehensive neurovision rehabilitation service in rehabilitation settings along with the specialised expertise needed to effectively address the unmet needs of patients with neurovision impairments. Our aim is to establish a dedicated, evidence-based neurovision rehabilitation program at HMC that supports the overall recovery of our patients.”

To build the necessary skills and knowledge among healthcare professionals, a three-day workshop titled Vision Rehabilitation in Neurorehabilitation Settings was held at HMC's Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI) from October 15 to 17, 2024.