Italian Envoy Outlines Ever Growing Relations Between Qatar And Italy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Italy to the State of Qatar H E Paolo Toschi was invited by Qatar Leadership Centre as a guest speaker to the QLC Leaders Program participants, which have been engaged in an official study visit to Italy last September.

On that occasion, the programme participants had the opportunity to visit prestigious institutions such as the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament, the Italian of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the City of Rome, as well as educational institutions among which the High Studies Center of the Italian Defence. Moreover, they visited many leading Italian companies and banks.

The speech by Ambassador Toschi came at a very special moment of bilateral relations, building up on the recent State Visit by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Rome from October 20-22, where he had meetings with both the President of the Italian Republic H E Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister H E Giorgia Meloni.

The visit served as a top-level opportunity to strengthen institutional and political dialogue between the two countries, as well as to enhance cooperation in the field of security, trade, investments, energy, development, culture and tourism.

In Ambassador Toschi's words,“the class of Qatar Leadership Centre had the opportunity to witness firsthand the ever growing relationship between our two countries”.

“Our political partnership is rooted in the frequent meetings between our most important institutions, leading to coordinated diplomatic action at the global level. An effect of this is shown by our support for the Qatari mediation efforts in the ongoing crisis and by our joint humanitarian programs to alleviate the suffering of civilians. The friendship between our armed forces is at the basis of our security partnership, while the trust shared by the main companies and financial stakeholders of Italy and Qatar is the cornerstone of our economic ties,” he added.

“All of this was tied up and relaunched towards the future during His Highness state visit to Italy. At the same time, QLC's students, Qatar's next generation of decision makers, had the unique chance of pre-viewing the same processes unfolding at such a pivotal time in our bilateral relations. We are making sure that the friendship between Italy and Qatar is in safe hands for the future,” he concluded.