Arab Business And Human Rights Dialogue Commits To Strengthen Efforts To Implement UN Guiding Principles

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Dialogue on Business and Human Rights in Arab Region concluded yesterday on a high note.

The event was organised by the National Human Rights Committee, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the Arab of National Human Rights Institutions, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and UNICEF. The event was held under the theme“Charting the Course for Responsible Business Practices in the Arab Region.”

The Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee and the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, H.E. Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, stated that participants convened in Doha for a two-day open dialogue aimed at identifying best practices that integrate human rights with business interests, particularly in a sector that affects millions throughout the Arab region.

She expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event, during which attendees worked collaboratively to identify challenges and develop effective solutions and strategies to address them. Al Attiyah emphasized that the recommendations and proposals generated will serve to enhance and safeguard human rights within the business context, ensuring that all stakeholders contribute to a future where individuals can lead lives marked by dignity and security.

Several recommendations were made by participants at the conclusion of the dialogue, which were read by Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Committee H E Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali.

The recommendations include emphasizing the progress made and ongoing efforts to implement the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights by states and companies in the Arab region.

It also commend the initiatives led by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, through the Executive Office of the Council of Ministers of Labor, to promote the principles of business and human rights in areas related to labor markets.

The dialogue also acknowledge the remaining challenges that states and companies in the Arab region face in fulfilling their duties and responsibilities to prevent and address human rights violations related to business, and stressing the need to intensify efforts to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

It reaffirms the commitment to strengthen efforts to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in the Arab region.

There was also an agreement to prioritize enhancing the capacity of governments, businesses, civil society organizations, national human rights institutions, and other stakeholders in the Arab region to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and affirming the important role that the United Nations plays in this regard.

It also highlighted the importance of continuing multilateral dialogue on business and human rights in the Arab region and encourages governments in the Arab region to strengthen efforts to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, especially through:

There was also a need of conducting national baseline assessments and developing international government action plans on business and human rights, with the involvement of diverse stakeholders from the business sector, civil society organizations, national human rights institutions, and others.