Vallourec To Showcase Its Cutting-Edge Energy Transition Solutions At ADIPEC 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALLOUREC TO SHOWCASE ITS CUTTING-EDGE TRANSITION SOLUTIONS AT ADIPEC 2024

Meudon (France), October 30, 2024 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, will take part in ADIPEC 2024, the world's premier energy event, happening from November 4 to 7, 2024, in Abu Dhabi. This year, Vallourec will highlight its Vallourec ® New Energies offering, a range of innovative technological solutions supporting the energy transition.

As a key global event, ADIPEC 2024 offers Vallourec the opportunity to reinforce its presence and commitment to the Middle East, a strategic hub for both oil and gas and emerging new energies markets.

At the Vallourec booth at ADIPEC 2024, visitors will have the opportunity to discover:



The Delphy solution , showcasing Vallourec's revolutionary system for storage of compressed hydrogen in underground pressure vessels, including an immersive virtual reality tour of the Delphy demonstrator at the Vallourec Aulnoye-Aymeries site. Vallourec® New Energies experts will also present our range of solutions for Carbon Capture & Storage (CCUS), geothermal and hydrogen projects.



Presentations of key services such as Prime Mapping, Tubular Management Services (TMS), WAAM (Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing), and live demonstrations of TallyVision, a digital solution to optimize pipe running.



Highlights of Vallourec's industrial footprint in the UAE and Saudi Arabia , demonstrating Vallourec's ability to support local production via full supply chain services with high-quality solutions and infrastructure.

Presentations of premium connections , including samples of VAM® 21 and VAM® HTTC, engineered to endure the most challenging conditions in both offshore and onshore drilling operations, as well as dedicated connections to support the development of unconventional applications.



Vallourec experts will also participate in a technical presentation during the ADIPEC conference, providing attendees with the opportunity to discuss technological advancements and solutions tailored to the hydrogen sector in collaboration with Gasunie. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, November 7, from 09:30 to 09:45 at Knowledge Sharing ePoster Station 18, titled OCTG Connections Test Protocol for Underground Hydrogen Storage.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

...

Attachment

Vallourec_Press Release_ADIPEC 2024