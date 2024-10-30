Kashmir Sweeps Jammu, Lifts Inter Division U-19 Girls Cricket Tourney
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- Kashmir Division emerged victorious in the three-match Inter Division UT Level Under-19 Girls cricket tournament by sweeping Jammu Division. Played at Sports Stadium in Wanpora, Qazigund, the tournament began on Monday and culminated on Tuesday.
In the final match Kashmir division defeated Jammu Division by 34 runs and remained unbeaten in the tournament, organised by the Department of Youth Services & Sports and hosted by DYSSO Anantnag. Batting first, Kashmir set a target of 91 runs in the allotted overs, with Shaista Mehraj scoring 16 runs and Anisa made 15. Angel took 2 wickets.
In reply, Jammu Division failed to chased down the target, making only 57/6 in the allotted overs. From Kashmir Division, Shahista and Sehreen took 2 wickets each while Aneesha and Sahiba had a wicket each.
The tournament acted as a selection trial to choose the J&K Team for the National Level championship.
