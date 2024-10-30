Kashmir Sweeps Jammu, Lifts Inter Division U-19 Girls Cricket Tourney

In the final match Kashmir division defeated Jammu Division by 34 runs and remained unbeaten in the tournament, organised by the Department of Youth Services & Sports and hosted by DYSSO Anantnag. Batting first, Kashmir set a target of 91 runs in the allotted overs, with Shaista Mehraj scoring 16 runs and Anisa made 15. Angel took 2 wickets.

In reply, Jammu Division failed to chased down the target, making only 57/6 in the allotted overs. From Kashmir Division, Shahista and Sehreen took 2 wickets each while Aneesha and Sahiba had a wicket each.

The tournament acted as a selection trial to choose the J&K Team for the National Level championship.

