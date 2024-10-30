Furuno To Exhibit At The International Timing And Sync Forum (ITSF) 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are delighted to announce that Furuno will be a Sponsor at the International Timing and Sync Forum (ITSF) 2024 in Seville, Spain from 4 to 7 November.

In addition to showcasing its latest dual products, Furuno will also deliver a presentation on GNSS technology.

■About ITSF

ITSF is the world's largest time and synchronization event, bringing together stakeholders in the time synchronization from around the world for four days of exhibits and lectures on the latest technologies. The participating companies will present their latest solutions for critical infrastructure such as telecom, securities, smart grid, data centers, etc.

Furuno will exhibit GT-100 "Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module,” which offers world's highest stability, less than 4.5 ns (1sigma) and robustness achieved through dual band support as well as advanced protection against jamming and spoofing. We will also introduce our dual band AU-500“Multi-GNSS Timing Antenna,” which delivers high accuracy and stability when used in combination with GT-100. In the technical session, our R&D section manager, Takaki Tominaga, from the System Products Division, will present“Evaluation of GNSS Timing Performance Using Various Grade of PVT Engines.”

■Outline of the session

Schedule: 15:15 - 15:30 (CET), November 7, 2024

Speaker: Takaki Tominaga, Manager, R&D Section, System Product Division, Furuno

Topic: Evaluation of GNSS Timing Performance Using Various Grade of PVT Engines

Summary:

The authors have been developing various grades of positioning engines implemented in low-cost chipsets: meter-level, submeter-level using dual-frequency multi-constellation observation, and centimeter-level using PPP (Precise Point Positioning). The conventional meter-grade engines can achieve a 1PPS (one pulse per second) stability of several tens of nanoseconds. State-of-the-art engines can achieve 1PPS stability of a few nanoseconds or less, offering greater accuracy than conventional engines. In this presentation, the stability of 1PPS in real tests with the above-mentioned positioning engines is evaluated and discussed.

Furuno will pursue the state-of-the-art in time synchronization technology to further improve our performance and continue to contribute to the time synchronization industry by utilizing the knowledge gained through our participation in this conference.



■Outline of the event

Official name of the event: International Timing and Sync Forum (ITSF) 2024

Event dates: November 4 - November 7, 2024

Location: Barceló Sevilla Renacimiento, Seville, Spain

Organizer: Executive Industry Events

Offical website:

■Exhibited products

●Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module: GT-100



●Multi-GNSS Timing Antenna: AU-500



■Related Links

Announced on May 16, 2023 (Furuno):Furuno Announces High-Performance Multi-GNSS Timing Antennas



Announced on September 14, 2022 (Furuno):Furuno Announces Most Advanced Global Timing Solutions Supporting L1 and L5 GNSS Signals



Marketing Section

System Products Division

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.