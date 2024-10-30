'Treated Like Prostitute': Harris' VP Pick Tim Walz's Secret Affair With Chinese Official's Daughter Exposed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a candidate for Vice President alongside Kamala Harris, is facing scrutiny over a past relationship with the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party official. Reports suggest that their affair, which began while Walz was teaching in China, became very intense and left the woman feeling suicidal after their breakup.

US Election 2024 Live Updates:

During a recent telephonic interview with The Post, Jenna Wang, 59, discussed about her romantic relationship with Tim Walz. She said that she fell in love with Walz when he was a young high school English instructor in Foshan, Guangdong province in China.

“Tim was very handsome. I loved his eyes and his big mouth. We talked afterwards and he was very complimentary about my English,” Wang said as quoted by Daily Mail.





| JD Vance vs Tim Walz: The evolving role of US Vice President – 5 key points

While speaking to The Daily Mail, Wang recounted that Walz treated her with affection, gave her gifts and kept their romance private. She added,“Tim was very passionate and very romantic. I can still remember dancing with him to our favourite song, Careless whispers,” as quoted by Daily Mail.

She expressed that they were deeply in love and she envisioned marrying him. She also shared how Walz would send her letters after returning to the U.S.

Wang shared that after Walz returned to Nebraska, he also wrote her letters detailing his life and teaching experiences. She also sent him a passport photo and personal information and was convinced that he would assist her in obtaining a visa.

In 1992, she had also resigned from her teaching job, thinking of starting a life with him. However, their relationship did not survive. She meintioned that Walz accused her of being more interested in the US passport than marriage. "This was very offensive,” she said as quoted by Daily Mail. The two then eventually broke up.





| From crazy quotes to McDonald's punchlines: Walz delivers epic jabs at Trump

"I was giving it up to be with Tim, to get married and start a family. Knowing now that he wasn't going to marry me made me feel cheap and common, as if I was being treated like a prostitute.”

She also revealed details of her desicion to end her life and said that she had once sneaked out of their hotel and went to a secluded clifftop, where she considered jumping off rather than going back to her previous life in shame.