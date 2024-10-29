Energy Ministry, ARGAS Sign Agreement To Conduct Comprehensive 3D Seismic Survey In Jafer

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Energy and Mineral Resources on Tuesday signed an agreement with Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Fund, to conduct a comprehensive 3D seismic survey over 4,285 square kilometres in the eastern Jafer region.

Energy Saleh Kharabsheh, who signed the agreement with ARGAS CEO Moath Rawi, emphasised the importance of the agreement, describing it as a milestone that will launch a wider programme of geophysical surveys across the Kingdom.

This initial eight-month survey is expected to generate significant data that will support future collaborations, the minister added.

ARGAS, known for its global expertise in geophysical and geological surveying, will apply work plans in line with the highest industry standards to ensure accurate results, Rawi said.

The Jafer survey, the largest of its kind in Jordan, aims to create a geological database that will be essential for oil and gas exploration and help position Jordan as an attractive location for international investment in energy resources.

The project, funded by revenues from the Hamzeh oil field, is part of Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision (2023-2025), which focuses on developing infrastructure in the energy and mining sectors.

Director of Natural Resources Projects at the Energy Ministry Bahjat Adwan highlighted that the project will create around 400 jobs and supports ongoing efforts to increase reliance on domestic energy sources, with active exploration projects also underway in the Hamzeh and Sarhan fields.

With over 60 years of experience, ARGAS, part of the Saudi Manufacturing and Energy Services Group, recently won the JD21 million contract for this seismic survey. The company is a leader in onshore and offshore geophysical surveys for oil and gas, mineral exploration, data analysis and imaging.

ARGAS has an office in Jordan and is committed to driving investment in the Kingdom's energy and mining sectors.