Environment+Energy Leader Invites Entries For The 2025 Product And Project Awards

With a respected panel of more than two dozen industry experts serving as judges each year, the E+E Leader Awards offer unparalleled recognition for forward-thinking companies dedicated to advancing impactful energy and environmental initiatives within their organizations.

Companies with breakthrough products, solutions, and projects are encouraged to enter for a chance to be named a 2025 E+E Leader Award winner.

This year, the awards celebration will feature live winner announcements from April 1-3, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, co-located with NAEM's TECH25 and OPEX25 conferences. Join industry peers to celebrate, network, and showcase your sustainable innovations.

Why Enter the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards?



Elevate Your Company Profile: Gain recognition as a leader in your category.

Engage with Peers: Network with top professionals and potential collaborators. Contribute to Progress: Share success stories to inspire industry-wide change.

Submission Information

Entry Deadline: December 6, 2024

Award Categories Include:

Product Categories



Business & Infrastructure Solution: Technologies enhancing corporate sustainability.

Consumer & Residential Solution: Eco-conscious products for consumers and households. Software & Cloud Solution: Digital innovations advancing energy management and efficiency.

Project Categories



Energy Innovation: Groundbreaking projects in energy management.

Environmental Impact: Initiatives with measurable environmental and ESG impact. Software Implementation: Strategic software solutions addressing operational challenges and specific case studies and use-case scenarios.

Our streamlined Award entry platform enables companies to fine-tune their submissions up to the final deadline, ensuring their achievements are showcased at their best. Each entry is then evaluated and scored by an independent panel of esteemed industry experts, providing a prestigious endorsement for winners.

What Past Winners Are Saying

“Winning this award was a game-changer for us-it brought us recognition within the industry and created new networking opportunities we hadn't expected.” – [Past Winner, Energy Innovation Category]

“Being recognized by the E+E Leader Awards has motivated our team and strengthened our relationships with clients.” – [Previous Winner, Environmental Impact Category]

To learn more and start your entry, visit the Environment+Energy Leader Awards .

About Environment+Energy Leader

Environment+Energy Leader provides critical news, research, and resources for senior leaders dedicated to advancing sustainability and energy efficiency. Our award-winning publication reaches over 200,000 unique monthly readers and more than 60,000 social media followers, serving as a hub for news, information, thought leadership, and best practices-for a sustainable tomorrow.

