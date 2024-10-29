Breakthroughs And Global Innovation As MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO 2024 Achieves Resounding Success

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, Japan – MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO 2024, the leading trade show for the medical, elderly care, pharmacy, and healthcare industries, concluded successfully at Makuhari Messe from October 9-11, and attracted 15,487 visitors and showcasing 582 exhibitors, reinforcing its status as a vital for professionals and innovators shaping the future of healthcare.



The event featured six concurrent shows-Hospital Expo, Clinics Expo, Elderly Care & Welfare Expo, Pharmacy Solutions Expo, Infection Prevention Expo, and Japan Wellness & Expo-allowing participants to explore specialized solutions across various healthcare domains. Additionally, over 10 new trade fairs, such as the Medical DX/IT Fair and the Doctors' Workstyle Reform Fair, addressed emerging trends and challenges.



MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO 2024 welcomed exhibitors from different countries including the United States, Canada, China, South Korea, and Pakistan. This international innovation showcase allowed attendees to personally experience, assess, and verify products from all over the world without the need to leave Japan.



A highlight in the international pavilion was the Taiwan Pavilion, organized by the Taipei City Government Bureau of Industrial Development. This pavilion showcased 14 exceptional Taipei-based smart medical companies, each selected through a rigorous screening process conducted by experts from industry, government, and academia, and was divided into four thematic areas: "Smart Hospital," "Smart Hospital Room," "Outpatient Treatment," and "Home Care," emphasizing the significant presence of Taipei-based companies in the global smart medical landscape, excelling in fields like ICT and healthcare innovation.

Key exhibitors included BioSenseTek, which showcased a wearable IoT telemetry system for smart hospitals; Guider Technology, featuring personal health management apps and wearable monitoring tools; Advantech, presenting IoT systems and embedded platforms for next-generation healthcare; Maker Hart Industry Corp., offering precision stethoscopes and diagnostic devices; and HippoScreen Neurotech, introducing AI-powered EEG technology for advanced brain analysis.



Attendees also benefited from 52 insightful conference sessions addressing key industry topics. Highlights included "Cybersecurity in Healthcare" by Tomohiro Kuroda (Kyoto University) and Jason Tee (HIMSS APAC), and "Boosting Productivity in Caregiving" by Takashi Miyamoto (Social Welfare Corporation Zenkoukai). Renowned sleep scientist Masashi Yanagisawa delivered a lecture on the science of sleep, adding further value to the event.



And importantly, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO stayed true to its word of being a prime platform for strategic partnerships and a fertile ground for networking and business development opportunities. Exhibitors and visitors sealed business deals and forged collaborations, with VIP attendees accessing exclusive lounges for high-level negotiations that are expected to drive advancements across the healthcare sector.



Building on this year's success, RX Japan is preparing for the 2025 editions of MEDICAL JAPAN. MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA will take place from March 5-7, 2025, at INTEX Osaka, followed by the Tokyo edition from October 1-3, 2025, at Makuhari Messe. Exhibitors are encouraged to reserve booth space early to secure prime locations.



For more information and participation details, visit the official MEDICAL JAPAN website.



