Niral Networks Unveils Niralos Edge: Pioneering The Future Of Edge Computing At India Mobile Congress 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 24th OCT 2024 - In a landmark moment at India Mobile 2024, Niral Networks, a leading innovator in solutions, launched NiralOS Edge, a comprehensive Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) that promises to revolutionize how businesses harness the power of edge computing in the AI era.

The launch, which took place at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, showcases India's growing prominence in global innovation. NiralOS Edge emerges at a crucial time when industries are grappling with the challenges of processing massive amounts of data at the edge while maintaining low latency and high security.

"The convergence of 5G, AI, and edge computing has created an unprecedented demand for robust edge solutions," said Abhijit Chaudhary, Founder & CEO at Niral Networks. "NiralOS Edge is our answer to this growing need, offering a unified platform that brings computing power closer to where data is generated."



Transformative Features for the AI Age

.Edge Cloud as a Service: Enables seamless deployment of cloud capabilities at the network edge, significantly reducing latency and enhancing real-time processing capabilities.

.GPU as a Service: Delivers on-demand graphics processing power, crucial for AI/ML workloads and high-performance computing applications.

.Edge AI as a Service: Facilitates rapid deployment and scaling of AI applications at the edge, enabling real-time decision-making and automated responses.



Industry Impact and Innovation

The platform's launch has already garnered significant attention from potential partners and customers across various sectors. Its architecture addresses critical challenges in:

.Industrial automation

.Smart cities

.Healthcare

.Retail analytics

.Gaming and entertainment

.Connected vehicles

"What sets NiralOS Edge apart is its ability to seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure while providing the flexibility and scalability that modern businesses demand," added Tanmay Batabyal, Head of Marketing. "Our platform's AI-first approach ensures that businesses can leverage advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities right at the edge."



Market Positioning and Future Outlook

As industries increasingly move towards edge computing solutions, NiralOS Edge positions itself as a comprehensive platform that addresses the entire spectrum of edge computing needs. The platform's launch at IMC 2024 marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global leader in edge computing technology.

The response at IMC 2024 has been overwhelming, with numerous organizations already requesting demonstrations and discussing potential deployments. This early interest underscores the market's recognition of NiralOS Edge as a timely solution for the growing demands of edge computing in an AI-driven world.

About Niral Networks

Founded in 2019, Niral Networks develops network infrastructure solutions. The company employs 30 people and is headquartered in Bangalore (India) & having presence in New Delhi, India and New York, USA.

Niral Networks is at the forefront of developing innovative network solutions that enable businesses to harness the full potential of edge computing and AI. With a focus on scalability, security, and performance, Niral Networks continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in network technology.



