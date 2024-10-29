Emergency Repairs Underway At Kharkiv's Derzhprom Building Following Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Repairs are being conducted at the Derzhprom building in Kharkiv after a Russian damaged it on the evening of October 28.

This is reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

"We are addressing the damage caused by the enemy's shelling of Derzhprom. This historic landmark and symbol of Kharkiv must be restored. We have briefed the relevant ministries and the President's Office on the projected cost estimates. Emergency repairs are underway to secure windows and restore essential infrastructure," Syniehubov said.

The building, which is under the regional council's jurisdiction, is receiving coordinated support. Communication is ongoing with UNESCO and philanthropist Howard Buffett, who visited the site after the attack, to explore additional funding for restoration from international partners.

Kharkiv's Mayor, Ihor Terekhov, also stated that city officials are preparing an appeal to the international community to address the Russian strike.

On the evening of October 28, around 21:00, a Russian aerial bomb struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging Derzhprom, a hospital, residential buildings, and local businesses. Nine people, including an on-duty police officer, were injured in the attack.

The Derzhprom building, constructed from 1925 to 1928, is a national heritage site in the constructivist architectural style, featuring interconnected towers up to 13 stories tall. It was added to UNESCO's list of protected sites for enhanced protection on September 7, 2023.