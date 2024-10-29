US Election 2024: Trump Stirs Controversy With Personal Attack On Michelle Obama At Atlanta Rally

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President Donald launched personal attack against both Michelle during a rally in Atlanta on Monday night, reigniting contentious discourse as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

Trump called former First Lady Michelle Obama“nasty”. Addressing the crowd, he said,“Do you know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama,” prompting boos from his supporters. Trump recounted,“I always tried to be so nice and respectful; she opened up a little bit of a – a little bit of a box. She was nasty, ooh. Shouldn't be that way. That was a big mistake that she made.” However, he offered no further details about what he deemed a mistake.

During his rally, Trump reiterated a familiar refrain, asking the audience,“Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” to which the crowd responded with a resounding“No.” This question has become a staple in his campaign speeches, as he seeks to frame the current administration as ineffective.

Trump did not hold back in his criticism of Vice President Harris either, accusing her of running“a campaign of demonization and hate.” He labeled her a“hater”.

| Harris slams Trump's 'garbage can' comment, says 'America deserves better'

The remarks came just days after Michelle Obama campaigned for Harris in Michigan , where she took aim at Trump's character and fitness for office. During her speech, she described Trump as having“obvious mental decline,” calling him a“convicted felon” and lamented his lack of“honesty, decency, and morals.” This marked Michelle Obama's first appearance on the 2024 campaign trail, where she highlighted Trump's“gross incompetence,” asserting that he was incapable of constructing a“coherent argument.”

| US Elections: Harris takes lead over Trump by a single percentage point

“I hope you'll forgive me if I am worried that we will blow this opportunity to finally turn the page on this ugliness once and for all,” Michelle Obama cautioned her audience. She emphasized the importance of the upcoming election, stating,“Because believe me, if Donald Trump is president again, at some point or another, that ugliness will touch all of our lives.”

| 'Floating island of garbage' - Puerto Rico insult at Trump rally sparks backlash

As the political climate intensifies with just days until the election, both parties are mobilizing their bases. With personal attacks and heated rhetoric dominating the discourse, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact voter sentiment in the final stretch of the campaign.