Manufacturing Leads As Kenya’S FDI Projects Drop 43%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kenya's foreign direct (FDI) faced a significant downturn in 2023. Excluding investments from East African Community members, FDI dropped to $374.6 million from $710.21 million the previous year.



This 47.2% decline coincided with a 43% decrease in foreign-implemented projects, from 209 to 146. Economic challenges fueled this decline. A depreciating currency, high interest rates, and rising inflation created a difficult environment for investors.



Dollar shortages and the poor performance of the Nairobi Securities Exchange further dampened investor confidence. Despite the overall decrease, some countries maintained their investment presence.



The United Kingdom led with $110.85 million across 13 projects, followed by China with $90.56 million and the Netherlands with $35.77 million. Indian investors initiated the most projects at 18, while Chinese investments created the most jobs at 2,966.



The manufacturing sector emerged as a bright spot, leading in both employment and investment value. It created 3,442 out of 7,059 new jobs and attracted $126.82 million in investments.







Finance, insurance, real estate, and business services drew $62.90 million, while community, social, and personal services followed with $62.30 million.

Kenya's Economic Growth

Surprisingly, Kenya 's economy grew by 5.6% in 2023, up from 4.9% in 2022, showcasing resilience amid challenges. The government has undertaken initiatives to improve the investment climate through legal reforms and infrastructure development.



However, concerns persist among investors, particularly regarding unpredictable taxation policies. The Finance Act of 2023 introduced new tax measures, raising concerns about business environment stability.



Looking ahead, Kenya still offers opportunities for foreign investors. The ICT sector shows promise, with major global tech companies increasing their presence.



The energy sector, especially renewable energy, presents growth potential. Kenya's offshore gas fields also hold future development prospects.



In short, the decline in Kenya's FDI aligns with global trends, as worldwide FDI flows fell by 2% to $1.3 trillion in 2023.



While challenges persist, Kenya's diverse economy and strategic initiatives continue to offer opportunities for investors willing to navigate its complex landscape.

MENAFN29102024007421016031ID1108831068