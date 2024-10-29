Advantage Sport & Fitness Expands Into New England, Partnering With Precor, Peloton, Power Lift, Escape Fitness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ASF, the largest distributor of commercial equipment in North America, expands end-to-end fitness facility services to New England

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage & Fitness (ASF), a trusted leader in the commercial fitness for 37 years, announces its expansion into the New England Region , now serving Massachusetts (MA), Connecticut (CT), Rhode Island (RI), New Hampshire (NH), Vermont (VT), and Maine (ME).ASF has a long history of providing concept-to-completion commercial fitness solutions and after-sale customer services that create best-in-class fitness facilities. ASF's services are poised to drive growth for New England businesses, creating best-in-class fitness facilities that stand out in a competitive industry."Our ASF Team's expansion into New England marks a significant step in our vision to be an enduring great company that provides concept-to-completion commercial fitness equipment solutions from Maine to Miami," said John Murray, ASF Founder and President. "Our ASF Mission is to design fitness spaces that transform customer visions into fitness destinations that empower individuals, teams, and communities to achieve their health, fitness, and wellness goals."The company's expansion will help transform the accessibility and quality of commercial fitness support in various New England markets - such as multi-family housing, college recreation, athletic performance, secondary education, corporate wellness, country clubs, municipal recreation, and hospitality.Decades of Expertise with Expanded ReachFounded in 1987 by John Murray, former Ithaca College Head Wrestling Coach, ASF has grown from a regional operation headquartered in Ithaca, New York into the largest distributor of commercial fitness equipment in North America. Representing industry-leading manufacturers like Precor, Peloton, Power Lift, and Escape Fitness, ASF now serves fitness facility needs across 19 states, from Maine to Northern Florida. With over 110 employees, including fitness equipment sales consultants, designers, installation technicians, maintenance experts, and business operations staff, ASF designs customized fitness spaces that empower individuals, teams, and communities to promote optimal performance and well-being.Customized Fitness Solutions for New EnglandASF's approach goes beyond just providing equipment; the company collaborates with clients to create fitness destinations that are functional, aesthetically appealing, and perfectly aligned with the customer's vision and goals. ASF offers a full suite of end-to-end services, including fitness facility space planning, infrastructure design, equipment selection, delivery, and installation alongside ongoing equipment service and support - ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.Improving Access to Leading Fitness Facility ServicesAdvantage Sport & Fitness invites developers, fitness center operators, corporations, colleges, universities, schools, and institutions across New England to explore ASF's wide range of fitness solutions. With a commitment to quality equipment, innovative design, and exceptional customer service, ASF is ready to transform your fitness space into a best-in-class facility that serves and empowers your students, members, tenants, employees, and guests.For more information on how Advantage Sport & Fitness can help design and elevate your fitness space, visit or contact ....About Advantage Sport & FitnessAdvantage Sport & Fitness, founded in 1987, is a leading provider of fitness facility design and equipment solutions that create fitness destinations. Partnering with top brands such as Precor, Peloton, Power Lift, and Escape Fitness, ASF offers a wide range of fitness solutions that meet the needs of a variety of markets, including multi-family housing, college recreation, athletic performance, secondary education, corporate wellness, country clubs, municipal recreation, and hospitality.For more information, visit

