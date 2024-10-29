CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Savings (the "Bank"), announced a net loss of $6,000, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $123,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and net income of $160,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, states "Returns on equity and assets in the first quarter of 2025 were significantly lower than our long-term performance, reflecting the ongoing challenges from the increase in short-term interest rates over the last twenty-four months and a historically long and deep inversion of the yield curve. We have seen the beginning of rate reductions from the Federal Reserve and look forward to a flat yield curve. As assets continue to reprice the challenges on competitive deposit rates should start to diminish as the market adjusts."

First Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $169,000, or 9.2%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended September

30, 2024, from $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by 30 basis points to 1.92% for the three months ended September

30, 2024, from 2.22%, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Interest income increased $481,000, or 17.4%, due to a $134,000 increase in interest and dividends on securities, a $285,000 increase in interest on cash and short-term investments and a $62,000 increase in interest and fees on loans. These changes reflect an overall increased yield on interest-earning assets of 39 basis points, due to the higher rate environment as well as an increase in the average balance of cash and short-term investments of $23.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $5.2 million and a decrease in the average balance of securities of $1.7 million. Interest expense increased $650,000, or 70.2%, due to an increase of $581,000 in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, and a $69,000 increase in interest expense on FHLB advances. The increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits reflected a 92 basis point increase in the average cost, primarily due to the higher interest rate environment and an increased percentage of higher costing certificates of deposit in the portfolio, and an $8.9 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest expense on FHLB advances was due to a $6.8 million, or 189.8%, increase in the average balance of FHLB advances for the three months ended September

30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, offset by a 100 basis point decrease in the average cost of FHLB advances as newer advances were borrowed at lower rates.

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, increased by $20,000, or 1.2%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin decreased by one basis point to 1.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from 1.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decline was primarily due to an eight basis point increase in the average rate for certificates of deposit and a $3.8 million increase in the average balance of certificates of deposit, offset by a five basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets and a $4.8 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The interest earned on loans increased $21,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to a six basis point increase in the yield offset by a $703,000 decrease in the average balance. The interest earned on securities increased $20,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to an eight basis point increase in the average yield offset by a $1.1 million decrease in the average balance. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments increased $48,000, to $330,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $282,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to a 66 basis point decrease in the average yield offset by a $6.6 million increase in the average balance. The increase in interest earned on interest-earning assets was also due to higher average cash balances as well as higher yields.

The Company recorded reversals of the provision for credit losses of $71,000, $166,000, and $32,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The $15,000 reversal for credit losses for securities held to maturity was primarily due to improvements in economic conditions and lower balances at September 30, 2024. The $8,000 reversal for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures was primarily due to a decrease of $842,000 in unfunded commitments at September 30, 2024. The $48,000 reversal for credit losses for loans was primarily due to improvements in economic conditions, lower loan balances and continued strong asset quality at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.89%, 0.94%, and 0.90% at September 30, 2024, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $10,000, or 6.3%, to $170,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $160,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase of $6,000 in other income and an increase of $3,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest income increased $4,000, or 2.4%, to $170,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $166,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to an increase of $4,000 in customer service fees and an increase of $3,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance, offset by a decrease of $3,000 in other income.

Non-interest expense decreased $45,000, or 2.3%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $48,000, offset by an increase in data processing costs of $5,000. The decrease in salaries and employee benefit expense was primarily due to a reduction in head count.

Non-interest expense increased $106,000, or 6.0%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $66,000, primarily due to the increased cost of the pension plan, an increase in occupancy and equipment expense of $26,000, due to an increase in service contracts expense, and an increase of $12,000 in data processing costs.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $19,000 for the three months ended September

30, 2024, compared to income tax expense of $93,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and an income tax benefit of $106,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended September

30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, was due to a decrease in income before income taxes. Income tax expense for the three months ended September

30, 2024 was greater than pre-tax income of $13,000 because of a $46,000 increase to the valuation allowance on the charitable contribution carryover. The increase in income tax expense for the three months ended September

30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, was due to an income tax benefit related to the recognition of a post-retirement benefit and adjustments to the net deferred tax asset during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Assets:

At September

30, 2024, total assets increased $18.3 million, or 5.3%, to $364.5 million at September

30, 2024, from $346.2 million at September 30, 2023. The increase resulted primarily from increases in cash and cash equivalents of $24.5 million, offset by a decrease in total loans of $6.2 million. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to net paydowns of loans of $6.2 million, increases in deposits of $11.0 million and increases in FHLB advances of $7.1 million. At September 30, 2024, total assets amounted to $364.5 million, compared to $363.4 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 0.3%. The increase resulted primarily from increases in cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 million, offset by a decrease in total loans of $2.5 million. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to the decrease in loans of $2.5 million, increases in deposits of $829,000 and increases in mortgagors' escrow accounts of $65,000.

Asset Quality: At September 30, 2024, there were four one- to four-family loans totaling $1.4 million rated substandard with a provision for credit loss of $10,000. There were no loans rated special mention, doubtful or loss and no non-performing or delinquent loans at September 30, 2024. There were $1,000 in charge-offs of deposit overdrafts for the three months ended September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2023, we had four one- to four-family loans totaling $1.4 million rated as special mention. There were no loans categorized as substandard, doubtful or loss and no non-performing loans at September 30, 2023. There were no charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, there were four one- to four-family loans totaling $1.4 million rated substandard with a provision for credit loss of $10,000. There were no loans rated special mention, doubtful or loss and no non-performing or delinquent loans at June 30, 2024. There were no charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Liabilities: Deposits increased by $11.0 million, or 4.2%, to $271.7 million at September

30, 2024 compared to $260.7 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was due to an increase of $20.6 million in higher-yielding term certificates of deposit, offset by decreases of $5.7 million in regular accounts, $2.5 million in money market accounts, and $1.7 million in interest-bearing NOW and demand accounts. Deposits increased by $829,000, or 0.3%, to $271.7 million at September

30, 2024 compared to $270.8 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was due to increases of $1.9 million in higher-yielding term certificates, $938,000 interest-bearing NOW and demand accounts, $467,000 in regular accounts and $431,000 in money market accounts, offset by a decrease of $2.9 million in non-interest-bearing NOW and demand accounts. The change in composition and the increase in certificates of deposit was a result of the Bank offering certificate of deposit promotions as customers seek accounts with higher interest rates.

Stockholders' Equity.

Total stockholders' equity increased $138,000, to $76.0 million at September

30, 2024, from $75.9 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the changes in unearned ESOP compensation of $102,000 and stock-based compensation of $324,000, offset by the purchase of company stock of $195,000 and the net loss for the twelve months ended September

30, 2024 of $96,000. Total stockholders' equity decreased $15,000, to $76.0 million at September

30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the changes in unearned ESOP compensation of $26,000 and stock-based compensation of $90,000, offset by the purchase of company stock of $117,000 and the net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $6,000.

