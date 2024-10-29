Legacy Chesapeake Third Quarter Highlights



Net cash provided by operating activities of $422 million

Net loss of $114 million , or $0.85 per fully diluted share; adjusted net income (1) of $22 million , or $0.16 per share

Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $365 million Produced approximately 2.65 bcf/d net ( 100% natural gas)

Expand Energy Highlights



Raised annual synergy target by $100 million; expected to achieve approximately $225 million in 2025 and approximately $500 million in annual synergies by year end 2027

Upgraded at the start of fourth quarter to Investment Grade credit rating from S&P (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB-)

Quarterly base dividend of $0.575 per common share to be paid in December 2024, 15th straight quarter paying a dividend

2025 capital expenditures expected to be approximately $2.7 billion, yielding net production of approximately 7 bcf/day (~91% natural gas) Enhanced capital return framework to more effectively return cash to shareholders and reduce net debt; announced new $1 billion share repurchase authorization



“Our strong third quarter results, recent Investment Grade rating and preliminary 2025 outlook demonstrate the power of our advantaged portfolio and resilient financial foundation,” said Nick Dell'Osso, Expand Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our integration efforts are already delivering, allowing us to raise our annual synergy expectations by 25% to $500 million, as we drive to lower our breakeven costs and more efficiently reach markets in need. As the largest domestic producer of natural gas, and a top producer globally, we are built to answer the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy and expand opportunity for all stakeholders.”

Operations Update

In the third quarter, legacy Chesapeake operated an average of seven rigs to drill 30 wells and turned seven wells in line, resulting in net production of approximately 2.65 bcfe per day (100% natural gas). Additionally, the company built an inventory of 18 drilled but uncompleted (“DUCs”) wells and 12 deferred turn in lines (“TILs”). A detailed breakdown of third quarter production, capital expenditures and activity can be found in supplemental slides which have been posted at

Expand Energy continues to execute its previously disclosed plan to defer completions and new TILs. As of October 1, 2024, the combined company had 58 DUCs, excluding working inventory, and 58 deferred TILs. The company intends to prudently activate production as market conditions warrant.

Expand Energy is currently running 12 rigs (8 in Haynesville, 2 in Northeast Appalachia, and 2 in Southwest Appalachia) and 6 completion crews (3 in Haynesville, 2 in Northeast Appalachia, and 1 in Southwest Appalachia). At current market conditions, the company expects to drop two rigs in the first quarter of 2025.

Annual Synergy Outlook and Preliminary 2025 Capital & Operating Program

Expand Energy increased its expected annual synergy outlook by $100 million to $500 million. The company expects to achieve approximately $225 million in synergies in 2025 and to achieve the full $500 million in annual synergies by year end 2027.

In 2025, at current market conditions, the company expects to run 10 to 12 rigs and invest approximately $2.7 billion yielding an estimated daily production of approximately 7 bcfe per day. Expand Energy will provide complete guidance in early 2025.

Shareholder Returns Update

Expand Energy plans to pay its quarterly base dividend of $0.575 per share on December 4, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2024.

The company announced today its enhanced capital return framework which is designed to more effectively return cash to shareholders and reduce net debt. The plan is expected to go into effect January 1, 2025, and prioritizes the base dividend of $2.30 per share and $500 million of annual net debt reduction. Once both have been funded, it is anticipated that 75% of remaining free cash flow be distributed as market conditions warrant, between share repurchases and additional dividend payments. The remaining free cash flow would be maintained on the balance sheet.

In conjunction with the enhanced framework, Expand Energy's Board of Directors approved a $1 billion repurchase authorization.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the results and preliminary 2025 plan has been scheduled for 9 a.m. EDT on October 30, 2024. Participants can view the live webcast here . Participants who would like to ask a question, can register here , and will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call. Links to the conference call will be provided on Expand Energy's website . A replay will be available on the website following the call.

