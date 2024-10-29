Strategas Recognized As Top Macro-Only Research Firm On Wall Street By Extel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategas, one of the world's leading institutional research providers, has been recognized for the 8th consecutive year as the top macro-only research firm on Wall Street in the annual Extel (previously Institutional Investor) All-America Research Survey.



In its 53rd year, the seminal All-America Research Survey recognizes the top performing sell-side research analysts and firms on Wall Street.



The Strategas team includes top-ranked analysts in all the major macro research verticals including:



Washington Policy – Dan Clifton – 2nd

Technical Analysis – Chris Verrone – 2nd

Accounting and Tax Policy – Dan Clifton – 3rd

Economics – Don Rissmiller – Runner Up

Equity Linked Strategies – Ryan Grabinski

– Runner Up Portfolio Strategy – Jason Trennert – Runner Up

"Our research principles have always been at the core of our firm's success – we strive to be both thoughtful and intellectually flexible in our daily work, and always with an emphasis on simplicity," said Jason Trennert, Chairman and CEO of Strategas.



"On Wall Street, it's exceedingly rare to keep the same analyst team together for an extended period, let alone for 18 years, which is how long our team has been together," said Nicholas Bohnsack, President and Co-Founder of Strategas. "It's this consistency in personnel and process that has been key in building the best-in-class macro research business on the Street."

Founded in 2006, Strategas Securities, LLC (STS) is a global institutional broker-dealer and FINRA-member firm. The firm provides macro research, capital market and corporate advisory services, and financial products to institutional investors and corporate executives in more than twenty countries around the world.

Strategas Securities, LLC and Strategas Asset Management, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Baird Financial Group.

