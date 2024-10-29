Deviq Achieves Advanced Tier Services Status Within The AWS Partner Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DevIQ, a cloud-native product engineering and consulting firm, announced today that they have achieved Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner (APN). AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.

To attain AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, DevIQ met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations.

"Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status and being accepted into the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program has allowed us to offer our clients a premier level of service and expertise," said DevIQ Managing Partner Shawn Davison. "We are very excited to achieve this milestone, and we are committed to continue growing our capabilities and collaboration with AWS. We have been building cloud-native AWS applications and platforms for more than 10 years. Today, we offer our clients far more depth and expertise to take advantage of the available 200+ AWS services. This spans from SaaS modernization and AWS Well-Architected Framework Reviews to ROI-driven AI application development, leveraging Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker."

DevIQ specializes in the following areas:



Industrial

IoT Ecosystem Design and Development

ROI-driven AI Application Development

Modern Data Platform solutions SaaS Modernization

To see some examples of our successful AWS projects, visit

As an APN member, DevIQ joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers. For more information, visit .

About DevIQ

DevIQ is a cloud-native software engineering consultancy focused upon building or modernizing enterprise-grade, cloud-centric applications and data platforms. We combine technical leadership, process and accelerator frameworks that enable clients to launch differentiated, cost-effective enterprise solutions that get to market faster, outperform competitors, and create bottom-line value. DevIQ serves multiple industries including manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and engineering. We are an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner program. For more information visit

Contact: Josh Bingham

Alliances & Marketing Director

650-814-4423

[email protected]

