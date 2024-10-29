Interview With Steven Rossi, CEO Of Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) - Transforming The Pickup Truck Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to investing covering cleantech and automotive releases an exclusive Cleantech Podcast interview with host Cali Van Zant talking to Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP ).

In this interview Rossi speaks about recent news announcements from the company including announc ing the implementation of strategic cost-saving measures designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive long-term growth.

He also discusses clean energy initiatives at Worksport and new opportunities recently announced , including their plan to manufacture aftermarket accessories for the Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN ) R1T electric pickup truck.

Rossi talks about their bestselling products and the launch of two new products, including the SOLIS and COR , in addition to the highly anticipated AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover coming into production.

Rossi shares how he founded the company, "In my early 20s I fell in love with Tonneau covers, so I sold my old business and founded Worksport Ltd. I invested everything I had then and never really looked back. Worksport has been around since 2011, but we have only really experienced breakout recently."

Continued: "I have 20 years business experience building businesses from the ground up and I have over 10 years of capital markets experience. So we are well aware and able to navigate capital raising, share structure etc. and all of things that are often tripping points for inexperienced CEOS in the market building businesses."

When asked about the capabilities on the clean energy side of SOLIS and COR, Rossi said "So some stats about our SOLIS - when integrated with an electric truck, if we were to make a partnership with Ford for example, and connect our solar Tonneau cover to their electric truck it will provide around 8-10 miles a day or 16kms. That distance is about 30% of average commute every day for the average person in North America. To disconnect that vehicle from the grid 30% is very meaningful. Also is there is a natural disaster, or the power goes it's the only source of passive power to get for that vehicle to be able to move it to safety or where ever you might need to go. So the SOLIS is really an exciting opportunity for the future."

Continued: "For those that don't drive an electric version, but have an F150 gas truck the most popular truck out there, it turn your truck into a roaming power station. And that's where we see jobsite/campsite opportunities; you have a roaming micro grid with your everywhere you go."

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable energy storage systems, and heat-pump technology. The Company is committed to transforming the pickup truck industry through innovative technologies that enhance functionality and sustainability.

