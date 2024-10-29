Hybe Apologizes Over Controversial Internal Documents, Reassigns Writer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Korea Herald

Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang on Tuesday apologized over the recent disclosure of an internal document that contained controversial remarks about K-pop artists. The document, intended for Hybe executives as part of an trends review on a weekly basis, surfaced during a National Assembly audit on Thursday and has since sparked widespread backlash.

“I bow my head in apology to the artists, industry colleagues and fans affected by the language used in our monitoring document, which was highlighted during an audit of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee at the National Assembly on Oct. 24,” Lee said in a press statement.

According to Lee, the document was initially created to gather and share various reactions and opinions on the industry among select leadership members. He admitted that the contents were deeply inappropriate and acknowledged the insensitivity in how opinions and personal views were documented and shared.

The document, revealed by Rep. Min Hyung-bae of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, included harsh and derogatory remarks about K-pop artists outside Hybe, with personal opinions and judgments added by the writer.

In light of the controversy, the employee responsible for drafting the document was relieved of the position and reassigned to a human resources team, according to a local media report on Tuesday. The employee has been identified by his surname Kang, and was editor-in-chief of Weverse Magazine, the editorial platform for K-pop fans under Weverse, Hybe's subsidiary global fandom platform.

Although Hybe attributed this decision to taking responsibility for the document's inflammatory and unprofessional content, some industry insiders have criticized the move as a mere“scapegoating” effort. Questions have arisen regarding the accountability of higher executives, with critics arguing that the responsibility likely extends beyond the document's author.

“Even if the editor-in-chief was the one to draft it, there must have been someone who instructed them to do so, and others who reviewed it afterward. The problem lies in the explicit content it contains. Punishing only the individual who wrote it is bound to invite criticism,” music critic Lim Hee-yun said Tuesday.

A K-pop idol under Hybe has also shown signs of discontent.

Seungkwan, a member of popular boy band Seventeen under Pledis Entertainment, a subsidiary label of Hybe, voiced his frustration on social media on Tuesday, seemingly criticizing the document and stating,“We are not here to be casually judged or dismissed. I hope (K-pop) idols are no longer taken lightly.”

“Our stories are not for outsiders to intrude upon. We are not items to be toyed with,” Seungkwan added.

This incident follows testimony from Hybe Chief Operating Officer Kim Tae-ho, who attended the National Assembly audit as a witness last week. During the session, Rep. Min exposed parts of the weekly industry trend report that apparently included derogatory remarks about other companies' idols, labeling them with phrases such as“shockingly unattractive” and accusing some of“excessive plastic surgery.”

Though the specific identities of the artists mentioned were not revealed, the document coming to light has invoked criticism directed toward Hybe and renewed discussions about professionalism and respect in the highly competitive K-pop industry.