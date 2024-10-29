MDRN Appoints Dr. Christian Sadik And Dr. Imad Naasani To Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Imad Naasani, CEO Alex Garcia, Dr Christian Sadik

Renowned experts Dr. Christian Sadik and Dr. Imad Naasani join MDRN's Scientific Advisory Board, advancing science-backed skincare innovation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MDRN , a pioneer in nutrient-first skincare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Christian Sadik and Dr. Imad Naasani to its Scientific Advisory Board. Their extensive expertise in dermatology, cancer research, biopharma, and bio-nanotechnology will guide MDRN in its mission to develop skincare solutions that promote long-term skin health.Dr. Christian Sadik joins MDRN's Scientific Advisory Board as Full Professor of Dermatology at the University of Lübeck, where he is a board-certified specialist in dermatology and pharmacology/toxicology. With over 18 years of leadership in translational research, particularly on chronic inflammatory and autoimmune skin diseases, Dr. Sadik is also the Executive Director of the Center for Research on Inflammation of the Skin (CRIS). He leads several prominent research initiatives, including a DFG-funded Clinical Research Unit and a Collaborative Research Center, aiming to bridge the gap between foundational science and clinical practice. His expertise will play a key role in driving MDRN's dermatological advancements, particularly in treating inflammatory skin disorders.Dr. Imad Naasani, an accomplished Chief Technology Officer, brings an extensive background in biopharma and nanotechnology to MDRN. Known for his work in drug discovery, oncology, biopharmaceutics, and pharmacokinetics, Dr. Naasani offers strategic insight and clinical research acumen. His expertise in bio-nanotechnology, paired with strong operational and project management skills, will be invaluable as MDRN expands its research and product development efforts. Dr. Naasani's knowledge in cancer research and biopharmaceuticals, along with his strategic experience in fundraising, will support MDRN's exploration of cutting-edge skincare innovations.Together, Dr. Sadik and Dr. Naasani will provide MDRN with strategic oversight and scientific guidance as the company develops its Hydration, Protection, and Enrichment (HyPrEn) Skincare System . Their combined expertise will ensure MDRN's products continue to meet the highest scientific standards while staying at the forefront of skincare innovation.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Christian Sadik and Dr. Imad Naasani to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Alex - Founder of MDRN.“Their combined expertise in dermatology, biopharma, and innovative research will be instrumental in advancing our mission to create skincare solutions that deliver results and promote long-term skin health.”This appointment reinforces MDRN's commitment to uniting science with skincare, addressing modern skin challenges, and supporting long-term skin resilience.About MDRNMDRN is a UK-based skincare company with a nutrient-first approach to skincare. Its formulations prioritise long-term skin health through hydration, protection, and enrichment. With a focus on supporting the skin's microbiome we're dedicated in shaping the future of skincare to reflect scientific expertise and modern challenges. MDRN is dedicated to offering holistic solutions for modern skincare challenges.

