Indian Drone Pioneer Garuda Aerospace Secures Crucial DGCA Certifications

In a significant development for India's burgeoning drone industry, Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace has obtained two critical approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), marking a major milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

The company received the coveted delta-type certification, authorizing it to design, manufacture, and maintain small drones in compliance with DGCA's rigorous safety standards.

This certification, mandatory for drone manufacturers in India, underscores the company's commitment to maintaining the highest safety protocols in their manufacturing processes.

Additionally, Garuda Aerospace secured approval for its Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) under the train-the-trainer program. This authorisation empowers the company to not only train but also certify drone instructors, who will subsequently be qualified to educate and certify drone pilots. These new approvals bring Garuda Aerospace's total DGCA certifications to six.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed optimism about the development, stating, "These new DGCA approvals open up new avenues for growth and expansion, allowing us to serve a wider range of customers and contribute more significantly to the Indian drone industry."

The approvals come at a crucial time when India is actively promoting indigenous drone manufacturing and applications across various sectors.

Jayaprakash emphasised the company's commitment to fostering innovation and building strategic partnerships to develop a sustainable drone ecosystem in India.

Industry experts view these certifications as a significant step forward in India's journey toward becoming a global hub for drone technology and manufacturing.

The approvals not only validate Garuda Aerospace's technical capabilities but also position the company as a key player in India's rapidly evolving drone sector.

With these new certifications, Garuda Aerospace is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for drone technology in various applications, from agriculture to surveillance and emergency services.

(KNN Bureau)