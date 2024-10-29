JSW Group, POSCO Sign Agreement For Steel And Green Energy Projects In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 29 (KNN)

JSW Group and South Korea's POSCO Group have entered into a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday, marking a significant collaboration in steel production, battery materials, and sectors in India.

The cornerstone of this partnership is the planned development of an integrated steel in India, designed with an initial production capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum.



The joint venture extends beyond traditional steel to encompass battery materials and renewable energy initiatives, positioning both companies at the forefront of India's industrial transformation.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal emphasised India's strategic importance in the global economy, stating, "As one of the world's fastest-growing economies, India presents tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth, and our partnership with POSCO strengthens JSW's commitment to drive that transformation."



He further outlined the venture's comprehensive scope, noting its focus on renewable energy integration and the development of India's electric vehicle ecosystem.

The collaboration leverages JSW's robust manufacturing infrastructure and project execution expertise alongside POSCO's technological prowess to advance India's steel and energy sectors.



The partnership aims to enhance India's steel production capabilities while promoting sustainability initiatives in both nations, including the development of battery materials for electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions to support the proposed steel plant's operations.

POSCO Chairman Chang In-hwa expressed optimism about the partnership's potential impact, stating, "We are delighted to strengthen our ties with JSW Group. This collaboration will contribute significantly to the economic development of Korea and India and drive our joint efforts towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable future."

