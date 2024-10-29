India And Spain Discuss Bilateral Relations, Push For India-EU FTA

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 29 (KNN)

Prime Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held comprehensive bilateral discussions at the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, addressing key global issues and strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

During the talks, which marked the first visit by a Spanish head of state in nearly two decades, the leaders engaged in discussions covering Ukraine, West Asia, and the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union.



Secretary (West) of the of External Affairs, Tanmaya Lal, reported that Prime Minister Modi emphasised India's stance on conflict resolution through diplomatic channels rather than military confrontation.

The economic dimension of the bilateral relationship took centre stage as both leaders met with a delegation of 15 Spanish CEOs.



The discussions highlighted mutual interest in expediting the India-EU FTA negotiations, with both nations expressing eagerness for an early agreement that would benefit all parties involved.

The Indo-Pacific region emerged as a significant topic of discussion, with both countries acknowledging India's invitation to Spain to participate in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).



The joint statement recognised the complementarity between India's Indo-Pacific Vision and the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, emphasising the shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous maritime domain.

Regarding the situation in West Asia, both leaders expressed deep concern over the escalating security situation and called for restraint from all parties involved.



They strongly condemned the October 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel while emphasising the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



The leaders advocated for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and sustained humanitarian aid access to Gaza, while reaffirming their support for a two-state solution and Palestine's membership in the United Nations.

Prime Minister Sanchez's delegation included Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu i Bohe and Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Minister Oscar Santiago, underscoring the visit's focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.



The visit concluded with a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Modi for the Spanish delegation and accompanying officials.

