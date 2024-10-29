Ajloun Development Zone Adjusts Cable Car Operating Hours For Winter Season

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, October 29 (Petra) – Director of the Ajloun Development Zone, Tariq Maaytah, announced revised winter operating hours for the Ajloun station and cable car, effective November 1.Maaytah detailed that the station will now welcome visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while cable car rides will operate from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The monthly maintenance holiday remains scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month.Addressing weather-related operations, Maaytah noted that only wind speeds affect cable car functionality in winter. If winds exceed 55 km/h, precautionary measures are implemented, and if speeds reach 65 km/h, the cable car stops operation. All other winter weather conditions do not impact its performance.The cable car is equipped with sensors to monitor wind speeds and directions, ensuring compliance with safety standards. Control rooms at the Ishtfina and Al-Qalaa stations receive data from these sensors to determine operations.Reflecting on a busy summer season, Maaytah noted an average of 3,430 visitors on Fridays, 2,880 on Saturdays, and about 1,300 during weekdays. July saw the highest attendance, with 71,000 visitors, contributing to a total of approximately 400,000 visitors to the cable car since the beginning of the year.