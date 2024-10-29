Black & Veatch Promotes Sustainable Water Management Practices At The International Mining And Resources Conference (IMARC) 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) SYDNEY, Australia, October 29, 2024 /3BL/ – Asia Pacific's can accelerate the adoption of more sustainable water management practices to protect freshwater resources for the local community while ensuring a more resilient and reliable water future, says Black & Veatch , a global leader in critical human infrastructure solutions.

For example in Australia, national science agency CSIRO estimates that mining and other industries use about 20 percent of all water consumed in Australia.

“Proven and readily available water solutions, such as desalination and water recycling, can be designed and engineered to achieve greater energy efficiency, and reduce operational costs and carbon emissions for Asia Pacific's mining sector, offsetting significant strategic risks,” said Mick Scrivens, vice president, director, Australia Pacific, Black & Veatch.“Partnering to implement these solutions will benefit the environment, local communities, mining companies and the industry overall.”

At the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2024, Black & Veatch is convening the conference's only dedicated session on water management in the mining industry on 30 October.

Hosted by Scrivens and featuring industry leaders and Black & Veatch experts, the session will explore how more resilient sustainability results can be achieved by integrating water planning across all stages of the mine lifecycle. The session also will explore more targeted and affordable investments in appropriate technologies and solutions, and meaningful inclusion of critical stakeholders in the planning and design phases of projects.

Sessions that Black & Veatch leaders will be part of at IMARC 2024 include:



“Where's the Water Coming From? The Importance of Infrastructure Planning and Delivery”

Brady Hays, senior vice president and executive managing director, Fuels and Natural Resources will be interviewed by Corinne Cheeseman, chief executive officer, Australian Water Association

“How to Sustainably Manage Water in Mining within Australia”

Garrick Field, solutions director, Industrial Water and Mining will convene a panel featuring water leaders from BHP, Legacie, ICMM and the Government of Western Australia.

“Getting Projects Out of the Ground and Off the Ground Faster” Jonathan Dunham, associate vice president and managing director, Mining and Metals, will participate in the panel discussion.

IMARC 2024 is taking place 29-31 October in Sydney.

Black & Veatch's multi-disciplinary capabilities to deliver integrated water and energy solutions span the full project delivery chain and are proven by a track record of diverse projects delivered to utilities, governments and industry. In Australia, Black & Veatch has a strong track record of partnering with clients and communities to deliver quality services to water utilities, including award-winning projects such as the Bundamba Advanced Water Treatment Project that supported the nation's response to the millennium drought.

