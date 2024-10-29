Tower Arch Capital Named To Inc.'S 2024 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors For The Sixth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tower Arch Capital has been named to Inc.'s 2024 list of Founder-Friendly Investors, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success in partnering with founder-led companies.

Tower Arch Capital is proud to be recognized all six years since the list's inception.

The final list recognizes 208 firms that remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in, and that earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support to help drive growth.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

Tower Arch Capital Partner and co-founder, David Parkin, remarked, "We are honored to be recognized again for our efforts to build great partnerships with family and founder-led businesses. These partnerships have been the exclusive focus of our firm since its inception ten years ago. Our goal remains to help entrepreneurs accelerate the growth of their businesses, and we pride ourselves in building lasting relationships with our partners and look forward to continuing that work into the future."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

This is the sixth year that Inc. has published the list. To see the complete list, go to:



Disclosure: The statements and opinions expressed in the Inc. Magazine article are those of the author. Tower Arch Capital cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any statements or data. The Founder Friendly Investors award was granted by Inc. Magazine. The award determination of Inc. Magazine is based on its assessment of internal criteria for each year. Such opinions and beliefs are subjective in nature. Tower Arch Capital paid an application fee to be considered in connection with its receipt of this award.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with high-quality family- and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit .

