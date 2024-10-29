Soundcoat Leaps Into The Future With A New Website, Refreshed Branding, And Expanded Market Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Revolutionary Soundcoat 360 SolutionTM at the Heart of Innovation as the Company Targets Emerging Sectors

DEER PARK,

N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcoat, a leader in acoustic engineering, testing services, and thermal-acoustic materials, is taking bold steps toward the future with a refreshed visual identity and an updated strategy. The company has launched a new, modernized website that reflects its innovative and client-focused approach, positioning it as a key player in both traditional and emerging markets.

New Website: A Resource for Industry Leaders

Soundcoat for Aerospace: Example of the application of Soundcoat materials used to reduce noise and structural vibrations inside a rocket fairing during space exploration. © 2024 Soundcoat

Soundcoat for Semiconductor OEMs: Example of the application of Soundcoat materials used to improve metrological tool operation and isolate thermal contamination in semiconductors. © 2024 Soundcoat

Soundcoat's new website positions the company as a thought leader in the acoustics industry, offering an engaging and user-friendly platform designed for professionals across various sectors. The website provides valuable resources for industry decision-makers, showcasing Soundcoat's expertise through detailed case studies, insights, and in-depth knowledge of acoustics solutions.

A key feature of the new site is the Soundcoat 360 SolutionTM , the company's proprietary four-step approach that enables Soundcoat to deliver targeted acoustic solutions for OEMs and industrial construction projects. From discovery and testing, to predictive analysis, material implementation, and final validation, the Soundcoat 360 SolutionTM helps clients anticipate and solve acoustical challenges before production or construction begins.

"While the OEM and industrial construction sectors have advanced, the market's needs for proactive acoustic optimization remain largely unmet," says Chip Morrow, Soundcoat General Manager. "The conventional 'trial-and-error' process of prototyping, testing, refining, and retesting persists as the norm. Soundcoat 360 Solution introduces a transformative approach, leveraging state-of-the-art modeling and testing facilities to redefine how acoustic challenges are tackled by offering a more precise and efficient path to achieving optimal acoustic outcomes."

A Refreshed Brand Identity

Alongside the new website, Soundcoat has introduced a refreshed brand identity, featuring a new logo and an updated positioning statement: Acoustic solutions from the inside out. This statement reinforces Soundcoat's dedication to co-engineering tailored acoustic solutions with its clients. The new logo reflects the strong partnerships Soundcoat forms with its clients and symbolizes the company's expertise and commitment to delivering from the inside out.

Expanding into New Frontiers

While continuing to serve its traditional markets, Soundcoat is also expanding into high-growth sectors that are shaping the future of technology. These include:



Space Exploration



Fulfillment Center Facilities



Semiconductor OEM and Data Centers

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure

In these emerging sectors, the Soundcoat 360 SolutionTM will play a pivotal role in addressing complex acoustical challenges as well.



A Shared Vision with

Recticel Group

Soundcoat's forward-thinking approach aligns with the broader vision of its parent company, Recticel Group, which focuses on growth, innovation, and excellence. By staying at the forefront of industry trends, Soundcoat strengthens its position as a leader in delivering advanced acoustic solutions across key sectors.

About Soundcoat

The Soundcoat Company was created in 1963 with one mission: engineering noise control solutions for their customers. Today this is achieved through a fully-equipped acoustics lab, a materials lab, and two manufacturing facilities monitored under a rigorous system of internal quality control and registration; ISO 9001:2015 registered in California & New York with the Irvine, CA facility carrying additional AS9100:2016 registration and clean room manufacturing capabilities for aviation and aerospace.

Soundcoat is part of the Recticel Group, a Belgian insulation company with a strong presence in Europe and the U.S. Through different divisions, which are all centers of excellence, Recticel Group offers smart insulation solutions that advance a carbon-free economy and a better quality of life.

For more information and to explore the new website, visit .

