Opus IVS To Showcase The Groundbreaking IVS Mobile At SEMA 2024: A Full-Featured Diagnostic Solution With Unmatched Affordability

Flexible,
High-Performance
Diagnostics
Powered
by
the
OE
Approved
Supergoose
J2534 Interface and Advanced Support for Technicians
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus
IVSTM, the global leader in intelligent vehicle support,
is excited
to
unveil IVS
Mobile ,
an
advanced
mobile diagnostic
app
designed to
deliver OEM-level diagnostics and expert support for automotive technicians at an affordable price point. IVS Mobile
will be on display at the
upcoming SEMA
Show, booth #33071 in the South Upper Hall , November 5-8, offering attendees an in-depth look at its robust features and
transformative
impact on
automotive
diagnostics.
Powerful Diagnostic Capabilities at an Accessible Price
Available at just under $200
by year-end, IVS Mobile features the Supergoose interface , which provides technicians the flexibility to operate the IVS Mobile
App on their Android device or they can run OEM Right to Repair software on their Windows PC with the optional in app upgrade to
full
J2534 capabilities.
This
setup
enables
cost-effective,
comprehensive
diagnostics across a range of OE applications, supporting right-to-repair OEM software access. The optional upgrade
J2534
interface
is
only
the
beginning-IVS
Mobile's capabilities
make
it
one
of the most feature-rich, entry-level diagnostic tools available.
Comprehensive Diagnostic Suite with Trusted Technology
IVS Mobile allows technicians to conduct full vehicle scans backed by the industry-proven technology
from
Opus
brands
Auto
Enginuity,
Autologic,
and
Drew
Technologies.
With
live
data streaming, bi-directional controls, and system resets, IVS Mobile delivers professional-grade functionality, positioning it as a powerful and accessible tool for technicians at any experience level.
Connected
Support
with
Diagnostic
Network and
AiDN
In partnership with Diagnostic Network, IVS Mobile users can share diagnostic reports, post questions, and engage with a community of peers on diag for collaborative troubleshooting with
a
DN
Premium
membership
included
with
the
IVS
Mobile subscription.
Additionally,
the
app is equipped with
AiDN, an
AI-powered assistant that guides technicians through complex repair processes, offering instant insights based on live diagnostic data. For more challenging issues, IVS Mobile users can escalate directly to IVS 360TM, gaining real-time support from brand- specific Dealer Master Technicians for expert diagnostics.
Key
Features
of
IVS
Mobile:
Optional Supergoose J2534 Interface : For operating OEM Right to Repair software on your Windows PC.
Diagnostic Suite : Supports full vehicle scans, live data, bi-directional controls, and system resets.
AiDN Integration : Real-time AI support through Diagnostic Network, providing instant guidance on diagnostic and repair steps including a live chat feature for help 24/7.
IVS 360TM Live Expert Support : Connects technicians with Dealer Master Technicians for advanced support.
Affordable Pricing : IVS Mobile will be available for under $200 with a small monthly access fee which includes updates, a Diagnostic Network Premium Membership, AiDN Access, support, and enabling the J2534 Windows functions in Supergoose, making it accessible to a wide range of users.
Hands-On
Demos
at
SEMA 2024
Visit
booth #33071
to
see
IVS
Mobile in
action
and
discover how
Opus IVS
is
leading
the
way in accessible, comprehensive diagnostics. Experience firsthand how this tool combines OEM and aftermarket capabilities to transform diagnostics and support efficiency in the automotive repair industry.
About
Opus
IVS
Opus IVS
supports independent
automotive
shops
in
repairing
the
most
complex vehicles
with
a blend of
diagnostic
tools, programming, and
live
repair guidance
from OE
brand-specific
master technicians. Since its establishment in 2018, Opus IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech,
Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink,
Auto Enginuity, and
Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide.
As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and
Australia.
For more information
Justin Baronoff
Merit Mile
561-362-8888 – office
407-340-2247 – mobile
[email protected]
SOURCE Opus IVS
