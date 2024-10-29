Opus IVS To Showcase The Groundbreaking IVS Mobile At SEMA 2024: A Full-Featured Diagnostic Solution With Unmatched Affordability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Flexible,

High-Performance

Diagnostics

Powered

by

the

OE

Approved

Supergoose

J2534 Interface and Advanced Support for Technicians

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus

IVSTM, the global leader in intelligent vehicle support,

is excited

to

unveil IVS

Mobile ,

an

advanced

mobile diagnostic

app

designed to

deliver OEM-level diagnostics and expert support for automotive technicians at an affordable price point. IVS Mobile

will be on display at the

upcoming SEMA

Show, booth #33071 in the South Upper Hall , November 5-8, offering attendees an in-depth look at its robust features and

transformative

impact on

automotive

diagnostics.

Powerful Diagnostic Capabilities at an Accessible Price

Available at just under $200

by year-end, IVS Mobile features the Supergoose interface , which provides technicians the flexibility to operate the IVS Mobile

App on their Android device or they can run OEM Right to Repair software on their Windows PC with the optional in app upgrade to

full

J2534 capabilities.

This

setup

enables

cost-effective,

comprehensive

diagnostics across a range of OE applications, supporting right-to-repair OEM software access. The optional upgrade

J2534

interface

is

only

the

beginning-IVS

Mobile's capabilities

make

it

one

of the most feature-rich, entry-level diagnostic tools available.

Comprehensive Diagnostic Suite with Trusted Technology

IVS Mobile allows technicians to conduct full vehicle scans backed by the industry-proven technology

from

Opus

brands

Auto

Enginuity,

Autologic,

and

Drew

Technologies.

With

live

data streaming, bi-directional controls, and system resets, IVS Mobile delivers professional-grade functionality, positioning it as a powerful and accessible tool for technicians at any experience level.

Connected

Support

with

Diagnostic

Network and

AiDN

In partnership with Diagnostic Network, IVS Mobile users can share diagnostic reports, post questions, and engage with a community of peers on diag for collaborative troubleshooting with

a

DN

Premium

membership

included

with

the

IVS

Mobile subscription.

Additionally,

the

app is equipped with

AiDN, an

AI-powered assistant that guides technicians through complex repair processes, offering instant insights based on live diagnostic data. For more challenging issues, IVS Mobile users can escalate directly to IVS 360TM, gaining real-time support from brand- specific Dealer Master Technicians for expert diagnostics.

Key

Features

of

IVS

Mobile:



Optional Supergoose J2534 Interface : For operating OEM Right to Repair software on your Windows PC.



Diagnostic Suite : Supports full vehicle scans, live data, bi-directional controls, and system resets.



AiDN Integration : Real-time AI support through Diagnostic Network, providing instant guidance on diagnostic and repair steps including a live chat feature for help 24/7.



IVS 360TM Live Expert Support : Connects technicians with Dealer Master Technicians for advanced support.

Affordable Pricing : IVS Mobile will be available for under $200 with a small monthly access fee which includes updates, a Diagnostic Network Premium Membership, AiDN Access, support, and enabling the J2534 Windows functions in Supergoose, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Hands-On

Demos

at

SEMA 2024

Visit

booth #33071

to

see

IVS

Mobile in

action

and

discover how

Opus IVS

is

leading

the

way in accessible, comprehensive diagnostics. Experience firsthand how this tool combines OEM and aftermarket capabilities to transform diagnostics and support efficiency in the automotive repair industry.

About

Opus

IVS

Opus IVS

supports independent

automotive

shops

in

repairing

the

most

complex vehicles

with

a blend of

diagnostic

tools, programming, and

live

repair guidance

from OE

brand-specific

master technicians. Since its establishment in 2018, Opus IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech,

Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink,

Auto Enginuity, and

Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide.

As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and

Australia.

For more information

Justin Baronoff

Merit Mile

561-362-8888 – office

407-340-2247 – mobile

[email protected]

