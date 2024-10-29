Questex Travel Group Announces 2025 Topics For Complimentary Virtual Events
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex Travel Group announces the topics for its two complimentary virtual event series in 2025 –“Navigating Your Travel Business” and“Selling Luxury ,” each hosted by the editors of Travel Agent Central and Luxury Travel Advisor respectively.
Both programs will feature a lineup of leading speakers and suppliers who will present tangible content travel advisors can leverage in their day-to-day businesses, regardless of experience level, yet targeted to either luxury-focused or contemporary travel. Topics chosen are relevant to the needs of today's busy advisors and based on feedback provided by the advisors themselves. Between the two programs, a free virtual event will be available every month, offering educational opportunities for advisors year-round.
2025 Program:
Navigating Your Travel Business – Presented by Travel Agent Central
January 21: Setting a Business Plan for the New Year March 18: Adventure Travel in Great Destinations May 13: Sustainability/Eco-Travel July 15: Island Travel August 19: Creating Multi-Gen Itineraries September 16: Traveling with Pets and Children November 18: How to Sell Wellness Vacations
Selling Luxury – Presented by Luxury Travel Advisor
February 18: Crafting Over the Top Romantic Getaways April 15: How to Grow Your Luxury Clientele June 17: How to Develop Your Luxury Niche October 14: How to Develop Unique FIT Itineraries December 16: Amazing New Travel Options
Each program runs for about 90 minutes, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Eastern Time, with room for Q&A at the end, and offered to advisors at no charge. Every virtual event will be recorded and available to view on-demand for six months. In addition, all materials presented by the speakers will be available for download. Plus, all who attend will be entered to win a $100 gift card each time.
