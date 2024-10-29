Patentplus Inventor Develops Agricultural Machine To Lift And Crush Rock (PDK-493)
Date
10/29/2024 11:46:34 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a farmer, and I needed a better way to clear fields of small rocks and protect Farm machinery against damage caused by larger rock pieces," said an inventor, from Mora, Minn., "so I invented the Ez Soil Prep. My design would lift and breakup small rocks, while returning the finer particulates to the soil content."
Continue Reading
PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)
The invention provides a wheeled agricultural/farming machine that would lift rock and crush it into fine particulates. In doing so, it would mix the particulates back into the soil through one simultaneous process. As a result, it prevents rocks from damaging farming machinery. It also provides added protection. The invention features an effective and efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers, agricultural workers, land tillers, large garden growers, rural property owners, and do-it-yourself agricultural enthusiasts.
The Ez Soil Prep is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
SOURCE PatentPlus
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108829847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.