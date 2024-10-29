Patentplus Inventor Develops Agricultural Machine To Lift And Crush Rock (PDK-493)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a farmer, and I needed a better way to clear fields of small rocks and protect machinery against damage caused by larger rock pieces," said an inventor, from Mora, Minn., "so I invented the Ez Soil Prep. My design would lift and breakup small rocks, while returning the finer particulates to the soil content."

The invention provides a wheeled agricultural/farming machine that would lift rock and crush it into fine particulates. In doing so, it would mix the particulates back into the soil through one simultaneous process. As a result, it prevents rocks from damaging farming machinery. It also provides added protection. The invention features an effective and efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers, agricultural workers, land tillers, large garden growers, rural property owners, and do-it-yourself agricultural enthusiasts.

The Ez Soil Prep is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

