Ity Advertising Earns Hubzone Certification From The U.S. Small Business Administration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ity offers a full portfolio of advertising and marketing services.

- Tom Higgins, Co-Owner and Account Director at ity AdvertisingCARNEGIE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ity Advertising announced today that it has received HUBZone business certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). According to the U.S. government's Dynamic Small Business Search tool, ity Advertising is the only advertising agency in Pennsylvania with an active HUBZone certification.HUBZone stands for“Historically Underutilized Business Zone.” The SBA created the HUBZone program to help small businesses stimulate economic development in the regions they serve, with a stated goal of awarding at least 3% of federal contract dollars to certified companies each year.To qualify, companies must have their principal office in a designated HUBZone region and at least 35% of their employees living in a HUBZone. Private companies with a focus on social responsibility also hire vendors with HUBZone certifications to support local investment.“ity Advertising is committed to supporting communities that have not realized their full economic potential,” said Tom Higgins, Co-Owner and Account Director at ity Advertising.“By having our office located in a HUBZone and with some of our staff living in HUBZones, we not only contribute through local taxes but also support nearby businesses by shopping, dining and engaging within the community. We're also actively recruiting talent from these areas to create opportunities for individuals who may be overlooked.”ity's core team members have more than thirty years of combined experience developing creative campaigns as a federal subcontractor. This includes assisting the Department of Defense and United Concordia Dental in their advertising efforts for the TRICARE® Dental Program, which provides dental insurance coverage to military service members and their families. Additionally for almost 10 years, ity has served the private sector here in Pittsburgh with a focus on automotive, energy and healthcare.“We believe that our agency has a unique story to tell and one that will resonate with both the federal government and private businesses here in Pittsburgh,” said ity Co-Owner and Creative Director Steve Smith.“Our HUBZone certification is one step we are taking to position ourselves for growth and for serving our communities.”About ity Advertisingity Advertising is a full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2015, ity (pronounced“itty”) took its name from the last three letters of each of its core tenets: creativity, flexibility, and affordability. Its core competencies include strategic marketing plans, media buying, and end-to-end creative services for traditional and digital mediums. ity counts some of Western Pennsylvania's most popular brands among its clients and specializes in a range of industries, including federal contracting, automotive, healthcare, energy utilities, and construction/skilled trades. More information is available at ityadvertising .

Darice Nagy

Green Dot Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.