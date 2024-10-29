Japan's Jobless Rate Drops To 2.4 Per Cent In September

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Oct 29 (IANS) Japan's labour continued to see improvement in September as unemployment rate fell further, a report showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.4 per cent in September, down from 2.5 per cent in August and marking two consecutive months of declines, according to the of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The number of employed people last month was 68.14 million, an increase of 270,000 compared to the same month last year, marking 26 consecutive months of growth.

Among them, women reached a record high of 31.08 million, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed last month came in at 1.73 million, a decrease of 90,000 compared to the same month last year, marking two consecutive months of decline.

The ministry attributed the improvement to fewer people resigning because of restructuring or other business-related reasons, pledging to continue to monitor future trends closely.