Great Plains Communications Named Best Internet Provider In Nebraska

Blair, Nebraska, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider delivering fiber-driven services over their 18,000 mile fiber network, is pleased to announce that CNET Magazine has named GPC the "Best Internet Provider in Nebraska" for the second year in a row. This honor underscores GPC's commitment to delivering the fastest, most reliable fiber internet with straight-forward pricing, powered by their robust fiber network. CNET Magazine commented,“Our take, I'd almost always recommend a fiber internet connection when available and, in Nebraska, Great Plains Communications is your best chance of getting one.”

Great Plains Communications owns and operates one of the largest fiber optic networks in the Midwest, investing year over year to keep pace with rising customer capacity, product and technology demands to provide an exceptional customer experience to their residential, business and carrier and wholesale client base.

“We are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as Nebraska's Best Internet Provider by this prestigious publication,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications.“This acknowledgement is a direct reflection of our company and employees' dedication to driving progress with the power of fiber and delivering the fastest, most reliable products and services to our Nebraska customers, regardless of where they live or do business.”

Great Plains Communications Fiber-Driven Products and Services

. Residential: Symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gbps., GPC iTV streaming video, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass.

. Business: Symmetrical internet with speeds up to 100 Gbps., Managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Smarter Business Security, GPC Managed WiFi, multiple voice options, GPC Wireless backup LTE, SD WAN, Network Managed Security and Unified Communications.

To ensure the highest level of reliability, all services are monitored at the Great Plains Communications MEF-certified 24x7x365 Network Operations Center in Blair, Nebraska.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC) , based in Blair, Nebraska, is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. With over a century of experience, the company delivers a full suite of fiber-based services including high-speed Internet and Managed Ethernet to residential and business customers in nearly 200 communities in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana, while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, and other service providers.

All services are powered by the company's growing MEF-certified 18,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company's 24/7/365 Network Operations Center. Learn more at .

