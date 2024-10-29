Explore Authors Magazine Releases Its Recommended List Of Hot New Books To Read This Upcoming Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Damaged Beauty: Joey Superstar by Margaret Gardiner

Death by Distraction by Ryann Van Tine

Antietam Affairs by Dennis Roumm

Gobble Gobble... It's November. With only two months left in 2024, Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new to read this season

Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the enthralling environmental disaster thriller set in China, a dedicated inspector becomes a target of corrupt officials and other shady and dangerous characters while trying to save a beautiful lake from pollution in Wenyu Lake by John H. Zane Bedford Street Books, 979-8218495282

Former Miss Universe, Margaret Gardiner releases her enticing debut novel, Damaged Beauty: Joey Superstar . A supermodel hopes for redemption from a tragic past to better her future, while navigating the perfect storm of 80s Hollywood excess in this captivating literary fiction. Nightstar, 979-8991751704

Why Americans Have It All Wrong: An Alternative Way to Find Happiness-Tales and Tips from a Corporate Lawyer Turned Expat Now Semi-Retired Real Estate Investor by David Rosenfield is an insightful and inspiring read for readers contemplating the path to a more fulfilling life. Buck the Trend Press, 979-8218500481

Antietam Affairs by Dennis Roumm is a fascinating time-bending journey that spans from the Civil War to the modern era, in a story about past lives and a love that withstands the test of time. Rocinante Press, 9798991418102

My Journey as An Author: M.C. Ryder offers insight into pros and cons of publishing and becoming an author in today's industry in this insightful book.

In M.C. Ryder's, When Darksome Falls, a bored former vampire who recently returned to life as a human is having second thoughts about the change after meeting a hunky vampire. M.E.C. Publishing, 979-8988507468 and 979-8988507482

An Albanian prosecutor faces the ultimate dilemma after making one of the biggest mistakes of his youthful life after putting his personal feelings before the law, in this gripping suspenseful legal thriller, The Prosecutor by Ahmet Prenci , Princ Press, 979-8-218-53188-1

W. Bruce Bregenzer explains how to properly massage a sick dog, cat, or pet in Empathetic Energetics, a practitioner's guide to animal bodywork, an enlightened look at massaging pets in duress. Zeenie Publishing, 979-8-218-53271-0

The Device Trial by Tom Breen follows lawyer Brian Bradford who finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with a powerful pharmaceutical company forcing him to engage in unethical conduct to survive, in this thrilling and suspenseful legal drama. BBradford Books, 978-1941859698

Death by Distraction: The Purpose and Derailment of Humankind by Ryann Van Tine takes an informative look at destructive and manipulative patterns behind social media and other distractions that harm humankind, and how to break the cycle. Memento Publishing, 978-1778353215

In MoonShine Madness by Rich Finley, intrigue in a small town arises when a body is found near a pond, leading a photojournalist down the rabbit-hole of moonshine alcohol in search of the truth as he investigates the murder.

"Tell Me When You Are Tired of Me" shares a most charming and eclectic mix of short stories, photos, poetry and memories from The River Woods Writers: Mary & Michael. (COMING SOON)

Come to the Lights by Chika Agbayi explores the beauty and wonder of life, love, and spirituality in this thoughtful collection of poetry. Agbayi also releases his novel, The Love of the Reap, which tells the story of love, friendship and betrayal, a warrior must fight against time when strange but dangerous beings emerge. Frankmond Books, 9798991062800 and 9798991062824. COMING SOON

Lucid Dreaming by Rome, a young man struggles with his thoughts, dreams, medications, and mental health in this intriguing slice-of-life that blurs the line between daydreams, memories, and reality. Lizard Shenanigans Publishing, 979-8-9913024-0-1.

In Seasons, Maria Koval provides an insight and all-too-important look at the impact of emotional and mental health, post-partum, and depression, to finding happiness and in this inspiring self-help memoir. Matstepkoff Press, 979-8218490966

A young woman during the 1860s must survive the wild west alone, after her family is senselessly slaughtered by bandits in the riveting novel Call of the Mountains by Annie Coffey. Bluebonnet Books, Inc 979-8-9914045-0-1

The Tangled Web by Cheryl J. Corriveau follows a widow who is reinstated into the FBI while tracking the man she once loved across the globe in this exciting international spy thriller. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8-9872331-0-8

A wearied boxer turns his back on a chance at a world championship to search for his estranged brother in New Orleans in Jim Antonini's intriguing literary novel, The Butcher and the Butterfly. Pump Fake Press, 979-8-218-53049-5

In the third book of Carl Messinger's riveting high concept series, Endless Beginnings, Natalie faces trials and tribulations when one of her planes is hijacked as she also grooms her successor in the airline industry. JKL Publishing, 979-8330273379

A Soldier's Hell by William A. King: A young man in the 1860s is drawn to the front-lines and his own personal hell on the battlefields of Petersburg and Virginia, and must learn to find peace and forgiveness within himself following the war.

Our Common Hatred of Florida by Mitchell J. De Haan: A high-schooler relocates to Florida with his family from Alaska. He hates everything from gators, humidity, and endless sun. Everything changes when he meets a mysterious girl who captivates his heart and mind. The Rooster's Rest Collective, 979-8-9918832-0-7

A man stuck in the atonement zone of the afterlife must prove he is worthy of Heaven (Atonement 1) in Bill's Lengthy Atonement: Book II (The Future) by Norm Merwarth, a literary novel about doing the right thing and atoning for wrongs.

Eurydice Priest and the Wild Hunt by Adam Schubert, a man finds himself in a race before time when his partner vanishes in this riveting fantasy.

Only in America: Our Sayings, Expressions, and Pearls of Wisdom by Jacqueline "Jackie" K. Hughes is the complete guide to American idioms and expressions. Visit Heaven Press, 979-8218490324.

In Pioneer Love: Nellie and Platt's story by Cynthia Markham follows Nellie during the 19th century and her romance with Platt, that must overcome tragedy and distance in this sweeping romantic period piece. (COMING SOON).

A young man enlists in the military after Germany invades Poland, leaving his paramour behind. Will love survive the fires of war in Aubrie Sandness' sweeping WWII romance, In the Seasons of War? Raemichael, 979-8-218-53647-3

