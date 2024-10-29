Coginiti Achieves Google Cloud Ready Designations For Alloydb, Cloudsql, And Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coginiti announces it has achieved three Cloud Ready designations: AlloyDB, CloudSQL, and Regulated & Solutions.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coginiti, a leader in collaborative data operations, proudly announces that it has achieved three Google Cloud Ready designations: Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB, Google Cloud Ready - CloudSQL, and Google Cloud Ready - Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions. These achievements reinforce Coginiti's ongoing commitment to delivering powerful, secure, and flexible data solutions that seamlessly integrate with the Google Cloud ecosystem.The Google Cloud Ready designation recognizes solutions that meet rigorous standards of quality and reliability for use with Google Cloud services. By achieving these designations, Coginiti continues to offer its customers a certified and optimized experience across some of Google Cloud's most innovative and critical database services.Enhanced Data Capabilities for Google Cloud UsersWith these designations, Coginiti empowers organizations to leverage their data more effectively by enabling secure, efficient, and compliant data workflows across a variety of cloud environments. By integrating with Google Cloud's AlloyDB and CloudSQL, Coginiti provides users the flexibility to connect and query their data with ease, regardless of where it resides. The inclusion of Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions ensures that customers in regulated industries, such as healthcare and finance, can maintain compliance while leveraging the full power of Coginiti's collaborative data analytics platform.“Our partnership with Google Cloud continues to grow, and these latest designations solidify our commitment to helping customers maximize their data infrastructure,” said Rick Hall, CEO of Coginiti.“We're proud to support businesses that require secure, scalable, and efficient cloud database solutions.”Optimized for Innovation and ComplianceCoginiti's platform allows data engineers and analysts to work seamlessly across multiple environments, simplifying complex workflows and enabling faster insights. With built-in support for both AlloyDB and CloudSQL, users can easily query and manipulate data across these databases, all while ensuring compliance with industry standards through the Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions designation.This achievement follows Coginiti's previous designation for Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery and expands its commitment to integrating with leading cloud data platforms. The company continues to develop solutions that streamline the data experience, allowing users to focus on generating insights rather than managing infrastructure.About CoginitiCoginiti is a collaborative data operations platform that empowers data engineers, analysts, and business users to harness the full power of their data. With a unique approach to hybrid query capabilities, Coginiti supports a wide range of data sources and environments, enabling flexible, cost-efficient, and scalable data solutions. For more information, visit .

