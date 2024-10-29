Karger Publishers Names Finalists Of Fifth Vesalius Innovation Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The jury has shortlisted five startups with a focus on science communications, research integrity, knowledge transfer and AI from a strong field of contestants.

- Phill Jones, Co-founder, Digital and Technology, MoreBrains CooperativeBASEL, SWITZERLAND, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fifth year of the Vesalius Innovation Award witnessed a record-breaking number of applicants. Karger Publishers has announced five finalists who successfully pitched their innovative ideas to the eight-person jury: Clear Skies, Knowledge Gate Group, ProfValmed, Prophy, and Signals. With the support of BMJ as a co-presenter and sponsor Molecular Connections, the cash prizes, amounting to $25,000, will be awarded to three of the finalists in December.Clear SkiesClear Skies addresses research integrity with Papermill Alarm. Brought to market in 2022, the platform provides a clear picture of the papermill problem at industry scale and remains the leading tool for detecting organized research fraud.Knowledge Gate GroupKnowledge Gate Group is a decentralized science company with a core vision of accelerating life-saving research. It identifies and onboards researchers on a collaborative platform with pharma and medical device organizations, thereby giving speedy access to critical knowledge. At the same time, researchers are able to be compensated fairly for their work with the goal of aligning incentive-schemes into an 'everyone wins' scenario.ProfValmedThe Valmed Universe consists of two innovative pillars: Prof. Valmed® and Valmed A(I)cademy®. Prof. Valmed®, soon to be CE-certified, is an advanced medical information retrieval platform providing healthcare professionals with high-quality, validated knowledge to enhance clinical decision-making. Valmed A(I)cademy® offers CME-accredited courses focused on medical AI and digital health, empowering medical professionals to become Healthcare Professional 2.0. Together, they shape the future of healthcare by driving medical education and AI integration across various specialties, supporting professionals in adapting to the evolving demands of modern medicine.ProphyFrom funders to publishers, Prophy creates tools to improve peer review, author identification, and editorial board management to all segments of the scientific process. With a database of over 170 million papers with 60 million detailed researcher profiles, Prophy ensures independent, high-quality and diverse reviews. Trusted by the top scientific publishers and the largest science funders in Europe, Prophy is committed to advancing scholarly communication.SignalsSignals' mission is to restore trust in research by developing a unique approach to evaluating research, based on surfacing signals from the complex networks of articles, authors, institutions, and citations, combined with contributions from experts. By providing the research community with this information, the company enables researchers, institutions, and publishers to assess the trustworthiness and value of research articles, correct the scholarly record and prevent the publication of problematic articles.Each of the five startups will receive individual mentoring made possible by our Partner Startup Academy and our sponsor Park56. The mentorship program will focus on individual growth areas that each startup has selected.On December 3, 2024, the winner will be announced during a ceremony held during STM's Innovation & Integrity Days. The winning applicant will receive $15,000, while the two runners-up will be awarded $5,000 each.“I've been a Vesalius awards judge since its launch five years ago,” states Phill Jones, Co-founder, Digital and Technology, MoreBrains Cooperative.“This year, in particular, things have gone from strength to strength, with more fantastic applicants than ever. I believe the partnerships that Karger has developed, drawn from both the publishing sector and entrepreneurial communities, enable it to offer extraordinary value and mentorship to the startups that enter. It is a key reason for Vesalius' success.”After the jury's evaluation, the top five shortlisted startups will be invited to present their ideas at the STM's Innovation & Integrity Days in London in December as an excellent opportunity for the contestants to showcase their innovations to a wider audience and gain valuable exposure.About the Vesalius Innovation AwardThe Vesalius Innovation Award has been presented in collaboration with the STM Association since its inception, and the organizers are grateful for the continued support of Gold Sponsor Molecular Connections, Silver Sponsor Park56 and Startup Academy as well as co-presenting with BMJ for the first time this year.For more information, please visitAbout Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit

