Coach K Talks Teamwork, Communication And Trust As Work Truck Week® 2025 Keynote Speaker

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NCAA's winningest men's coach to inspire NTEA Annual Meeting attendees

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Krzyzewski, one of the most accomplished basketball coaches in history, will inspire Work Truck Week® 2025 attendees as keynote speaker at NTEA Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Known to fans as Coach K, he is a master motivator, spurring people to succeed beyond even their own expectations.

Work Truck Week, North America's largest work truck event, runs March 4–7, 2025, at Indiana Center in Indianapolis. More Than a Trade Show®, it encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, Ride & Drive, educational program, and more. Green Truck Summit is March 4, educational sessions run March 4–6, and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 5–7. Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck AssociationTM.

For the keynote, Krzyzewski will sit down for an on-stage conversation with Ben Winter, 2025 NTEA Convention chair, and vice president/business development at Transfer Flow. He'll draw on his experience as coach of Duke University men's basketball team and Team USA to talk about how work truck industry professionals can score wins in both their personal and professional lives, mapping out a clear game plan for success including strategies for building confidence, trust, communication and teamwork.

“I can't think of a better way to start the day than being fired up by Coach Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K),” says Winter.“He has so much to teach us about teamwork, leadership, discipline and winning. It's going to be a great keynote presentation.”

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball and National Collegiate Basketball Halls of Fame, Coach K's record of success on the court is unmatched. He is the all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I men's basketball, having led the Duke Blue Devils to 1,202 wins over 47 seasons from 1980 through 2022. Along the way, his team also racked up the most NCAA Tournament victories and Final Four appearances, as well as five NCAA Championships. Krzyzewski also holds records for the most Olympic and World Championship Gold Medals as head coach.

It's a testament to his coaching ability that Coach K's program had more NBA Draft selections than any other, including the most number 1 and First Round selections.

Krzyzewski is a 12-time National Coach of the Year and was named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 2011. He has been honored by USA Basketball seven times as the recipient or co-recipient of the USA Basketball National Coach of the Year Award.

Krzyzewski co-founded the Coach K Center on Leadership and Ethics and serves as a professor of the practice of leadership at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke. The Coach K Center has directly influenced the leadership development of more than 6,500 MBA students and executives since 2004. Krzyzewski is the author of two New York Times bestsellers. His most recent book is The Gold Standard: Building a World-Class Team.

Tickets for NTEA Annual Meeting, sponsored by Ford Pro, are on sale now. In addition to the keynote address, Annual Meeting includes updates on NTEA resources and initiatives. Get event details, register and book hotel rooms at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA (... or 248-489-7090) for more information.

Every year, the commercial vehicle industry comes together at Work Truck Week to see new products, learn and network. The Work Truck Show exhibit hall includes the latest from all industry segments, including chassis, bodies, aerial devices, snow and ice control equipment, accessories and components. Green Truck Summit offers intensive sessions covering applied and emerging advanced vehicle and fuel technology within the commercial vehicle market.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck AssociationTM, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kristen Simpson Simpson Communications, LLC 216-991-4297 ...