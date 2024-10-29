Tragic Incidents In Mardan And Haripur: Five-Year-Old Girl Found Dead, Imam Arrested In Separate Case

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a heartbreaking incident in the village of Sokei, Toru Maira, Mardan, the body of a five-year-old girl was discovered outside her home after she had gone missing while playing nearby.



Police reported visible injuries on the child's head and neck. Her body was initially taken to Toru's local hospital, later transferred to Mardan Medical Complex, and finally sent to Bacha Khan Medical Complex for further examination.



Forensic samples have been collected and sent to the lab, as authorities suspect sexual assault before the murder, pending confirmation from the medical report. A case has been registered against unidentified suspects under charges of murder and the Child Protection Act.

In a separate incident in the Haripur region of Pind Hashim Khan, an Imam was arrested following allegations of sexual assault against a brother and sister. Police have taken action, filing charges and detaining the accused based on the children's father's complaint.