COKE STUDIO LIVE TO HEADLINE DAY 3 OF 321 FESTIVAL FOR THE EPIC OPENING WEEKEND OF DSF’S BIGGEST-EVER 30TH EDITION

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 October 2024: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) have announced Coke Studio Live as the next A-list artist line-up for the highly anticipated 321 Festival that will kick-start the 38-day, jam-packed, day-in, day-out celebrations for the most out-of-this-world 30th edition of its iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The 321 festival will bring the city together like never before to celebrate an electrifying start to DSF’s eagerly awaited opening weekend from 6-8 December at the Coca-Cola Arena. Plus, City Walk will join the celebrations for the first time ever with free-to-attend outdoor entertainment bringing a wonder-filled weekend for everyone to enjoy together outdoors.



Coke Studio Live’s stellar roster of superstars will showcase the very best of South Asian music and culture for the final day of the 321 festival on 8 December at Coca-Cola Arena. With powerhouse producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Khan at the helm, performing artists will include Hasan Raheem, Kaavish, Kaifi Khalil, Abdul Hannan, Umair Butt, and Gharwi Group. More exciting artists will be added to the line-up soon.



Coke Studio Live joins DSF’s spectacular series of opening weekend concerts featuring big-name Arab, South East Asian, and Western superstars who will bring unparalleled entertainment to the city for 3 non-stop nights across 2 iconic locations for 1 weekend only. Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir have previously been announced as the headline artists for the first day of DSF’s 321 Festival, launching the extraordinary concert series on 6 December.



This highly anticipated concert series is expected to sell quickly. Tickets are now available for a not-to-be-missed chance to snag the best seats in town. Additional artists for the final day of 321 festival will be revealed soon.



Adding to the excitement of DSF’s epic opening weekend, City Walk will join in the 321 celebrations for the first time ever with free-to-attend roaming outdoor entertainment, incredible activities, and so much more. With plenty of free things to see and do for every member of the family, this will be the place to be during DSF's opening weekend. Plus, visitors can enjoy great offers at a selection of City Walk’s top dining venues prior to the concerts and throughout DSF’s opening weekend.



The 321 Festival is just one of many, endless out-of-this-world experiences being specially curated for the most sensational 30th edition of DSF yet. From 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, an action-packed calendar of 38 wonder-filled days will deliver non-stop, day-in-day-out thrills for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city, with spectacular celebrations, A-list concerts, and awe-inspiring events set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic destinations and beaches, during the perfect weather for the season. The full DSF calendar will be unveiled soon, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of iconic and only-in-Dubai citywide experiences during this special time of the year in a city like no other.







