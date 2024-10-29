Insightrx To Present Abstracts On Vancomycin Pharmacokinetic Model Performance, MIPD Protocols At Acop15 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX

– the leader in Bayesian model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) software – today announced

it will present two research abstracts at ACoP15 2024 ,

which is scheduled to be held Nov. 10-13 at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix.

The American on Pharmacometrics (ACoP) is the annual scientific meeting of the International Society of Pharmacometrics (ISoP) and focuses on all aspects of modeling and simulation in pharmacology and therapeutics. This year's gathering is the 15th ACoP annual event.

The abstracts to be presented by InsightRX at the conference are:



Poster title – Cystatin C complements but does not exceed serum creatinine as a renal function marker: evidence from vancomycin pharmacokinetic model performance in a clinical context

Monday, Nov. 11, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST

Presenter: Dominic Tong, Ph.D., Senior Data Scientist, InsightRX

Collaborators: Jasmine Hughes, Ph.D., Director of Data Science, InsightRX; Ron Keizer, PharmD, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, InsightRX

Summary: Cystatin C (CYSC) and serum creatinine (CR) are two biomarkers used in estimating glomerular filtration rate (GFR), a marker of kidney function. For population pharmacokinetic (popPK) models, an accurate estimate of kidney function is critical in determining drug clearance. In this study, InsightRX researchers compare CR-based and CYSC-based popPK model performance for adult patients treated with vancomycin, and evaluate whether a refit model using one or both biomarkers improves vancomycin prediction.

Poster title – mipdtrial: an open-source R package for simulating model-informed precision dosing trials

Monday, Nov. 11, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST

Presenter: Jasmine Hughes, Director of Data Science, InsightRX

Collaborators: Jordan Brooks, Ph.D., PharmD – Pharmacometrician, InsightRX; Ron Keizer, Ph.D., PharmD – Chief Scientist, InsightRX; Dominic Tong, Ph.D. – Senior Data Scientist, InsightRX

Summary: The success of any given model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) protocol depends on a variety of factors, such as biomarker sample timing or frequency, dose selection algorithm, and model suitability. The large number of MIPD protocol parameters that can be optimized prohibits prospective clinical trials for data-driven protocol development.

Simulation permits investigation of protocol parameters towards successful implementation of MIPD in a trial or in routine clinical practice, but existing tools are cumbersome to use. This poster explains how

InsightRX researchers created an R package that provides tools for simulating MIPD treatment courses to assess the relationship between protocol parameters and attainment of PK/PD targets.

"We're looking forward to presenting our research at ACoP15 and discussing how model-informed precision dosing is increasing the accuracy of antibiotic dosing," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and cofounder of InsightRX. "By sharing our findings with colleagues in the pharmacometric community, we can show how MIPD can improve clinical outcomes and operational efficiency."

More information on the abstracts can be found here .

About InsightRX

InsightRX

is a healthcare technology company providing a cloud-based clinical decision support platform that applies quantitative pharmacology and AI to enhance therapeutic decision-making from phase I drug development to point of care. The company's platform provides an individualized, predictive understanding of a patient's response to treatment which enables an enhanced understanding of dose-effect response and toxicity for clinicians to improve medication effectiveness.

Media Contact

Michelle Noteboom

Amendola Communications for InsightRX

[email protected]

SOURCE InsightRX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED