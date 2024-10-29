(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) International Modern Hospital and Emirates Cancer Society Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cancer Care in the UAE



Dubai, UAE — In a significant move towards advancing healthcare services within the UAE, International Modern Hospital (IMH) has entered into a formal partnership with the Emirates Cancer Society. This strategic collaboration was made official during a signing ceremony between His Excellency Sheikh Aidroos Hassan Omar Alesayi, Chairman of International Modern Hospital, and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Salem Balrakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Cancer Society.



The newly formed alliance symbolizes a shared commitment to improve cancer care and support for patients, combining the strengths of both organizations to expand awareness, prevention, and treatment of cancer throughout the UAE. Following the signing, the Emirates Cancer Society representatives were led on a guided tour of IMH’s state-of-the-art facilities by IMH management, including Dr. Kishan Pakkal, CEO, Ms. Remya Venugopalan, Operations Director, and Dr. Walid El Waziry, Marketing Manager. The tour offered an in-depth look into IMH’s advanced medical technologies and patient-centered care, fostering discussion on areas for potential collaboration.



"Our partnership with the Emirates Cancer Society marks an important milestone in our ongoing mission to enhance cancer care accessibility and provide quality healthcare to our community," stated Dr. Kishan Pakkal, CEO of International Modern Hospital. "Together, we aspire to make a tangible difference by integrating community initiatives with leading medical expertise."



This alliance underscores a mutual vision to make a substantial impact on the lives of those affected by cancer in the UAE, highlighting the importance of early detection, education, and improved treatment pathways. The partnership plans to bring forth a range of community programs, workshops, and awareness campaigns to promote a deeper understanding of cancer prevention and treatment among the public.



As they embark on this collaborative journey, IMH and the Emirates Cancer Society are dedicated to creating a healthier community where cancer care is not only accessible but also compassionate and comprehensive. Through these combined efforts, both organizations aim to bring hope and improved health outcomes to individuals and families across the UAE.





